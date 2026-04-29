Over 12,000 Afghan Migrants Return from Neighboring Countries in One Week: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that approximately 12,000 Afghan nationals returned to their home country between April 19 and 25. The returnees arrived from several neighboring nations, including Pakistan, Iran, and Tajikistan, as well as other countries in the region.

According to a newly released data chart from the UN refugee agency, the returning population was nearly balanced in terms of gender: 55 percent were men and 45 percent were women. Notably, more than half of the returnees 57 percent are under the age of 18, highlighting the disproportionate impact of displacement on children and youth.

The report also sheds light on the growing number of female-headed households among the returnee population, with 39 percent of households now led by women. This trend points to increased vulnerabilities, as women alone may face greater challenges in securing housing, employment, and access to basic services.

In addition, the UNHCR noted that approximately 82 percent of aid recipients among the returnees are women and children, underscoring the urgent humanitarian needs of these groups. The agency continues to call for increased international support to facilitate the safe, dignified, and sustainable reintegration of returning Afghans, many of whom have been forced to leave behind homes, livelihoods, and social networks in neighboring countries.

The recent uptick in returns comes amid ongoing economic hardship and limited employment opportunities within Afghanistan, raising concerns among humanitarian organizations about the long-term welfare of these individuals and families.

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