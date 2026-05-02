UN Warns Press Freedom Has Nearly Collapsed in Afghanistan

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has warned that independent journalism in the country has been almost completely dismantled, marking a severe decline in press freedom since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

In a statement marking World Press Freedom Day (May 3), Bennett said Afghan journalists now face escalating censorship, intimidation, arbitrary detention, and systematic restrictions on reporting. He noted that many journalists have been arrested solely for carrying out their professional duties and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

Since seizing power, the Taliban administration has placed media outlets under strict control. Content is heavily restricted, and official reporting guidelines sharply limit what can be published on issues such as security, women’s rights, and political opposition. Reporters say they now work under constant fear, with threats, detentions, and psychological pressure contributing to widespread self-censorship across the media sector.

The number of independent media outlets in Afghanistan has significantly shrunk since 2021. Many journalists have fled the country, while others have left the profession entirely due to safety concerns and operational restrictions. Those who remain often work anonymously or avoid covering sensitive topics altogether.

International watchdogs, including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), have repeatedly ranked Afghanistan among the most restrictive environments globally for journalists and independent reporting. According to RSF’s 2024 World Press Freedom Index, Afghanistan is near the very bottom, with state-enforced censorship and violent reprisals against reporters.

Bennett described the situation as a “catastrophe for press freedom,” warning that it has also deprived Afghan citizens of access to reliable, independent information essential for an informed public. He urged the international community to take urgent action to address the rapidly deteriorating conditions facing journalists across the country, including by supporting exiled Afghan media and holding the Taliban accountable under international law.

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