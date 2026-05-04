UNICEF Targets 1.3 Million Malnourished Children in Afghanistan Amid Worsening Crisis

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced plans to treat 1.3 million children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Afghanistan in 2026, as the country continues to grapple with one of the world’s most severe and complex humanitarian crises.

According to UNICEF, the nationwide treatment programme will be implemented with support from the Asian Development Bank, with a focus on expanding life-saving nutrition services in some of the country’s most vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities. The initiative aims to address a rapidly growing crisis driven by widespread poverty, food insecurity, and limited access to healthcare.

UN officials warn that more than three million children in Afghanistan are currently at risk of acute malnutrition an alarming increase compared to previous years. The rise is largely attributed to deepening economic hardship, high unemployment, and reduced household purchasing power, all of which have left families struggling to meet basic nutritional needs.

UNICEF emphasized that the scale of malnutrition reflects a broader humanitarian emergency. Years of conflict, economic decline, and fragile public services have severely weakened the country’s healthcare system, leaving millions without adequate medical support. Rural and conflict-affected areas are particularly impacted, where access to clinics, trained health workers, and essential medicines remains limited.

Despite ongoing efforts, the gap between needs and available resources remains significant. UNICEF reported that approximately 610,000 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition last year. However, current projections indicate that the number of children requiring urgent care has risen sharply, underscoring the need for increased international funding and sustained humanitarian assistance.

Aid agencies caution that without expanded and coordinated interventions, the situation could deteriorate further. Millions of children face heightened risks of illness, long-term developmental delays, and even death if critical nutrition and healthcare services are not scaled up.

Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis extends beyond nutrition. Widespread poverty, food shortages, and inadequate access to clean water and sanitation continue to affect a large portion of the population. Children remain among the most vulnerable, disproportionately impacted by weakened infrastructure and limited access to essential services.

UNICEF reported that 5.6 million children, including 1.4 million infants, received healthcare services across Afghanistan over the past year. This highlights both the scale of humanitarian needs and the reliance of families on international aid. In total, more than 20 million people benefited from primary healthcare services, with women accounting for approximately 60 percent of those reached.

In addition, around 10 million children and mothers received essential nutrition services aimed at preventing malnutrition before it becomes life-threatening. Education support also remained a priority, with four million children benefiting from school-based, community, and emergency learning programmes designed to maintain access to education amid ongoing instability.

Efforts to improve public health were further supported through water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiatives, which reached 2.7 million people. These services play a critical role in preventing the spread of disease and improving overall living conditions, particularly in overcrowded or underserved communities.

However, UNICEF warns that these interventions, while impactful, are not sufficient to meet the growing demand. The agency reiterated its goal of treating more than one million children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in 2026, but stressed that achieving this target will depend heavily on sustained donor support and improved access to affected populations.

The crisis is further compounded by structural and social challenges. Restrictions on women’s participation in education and employment have limited opportunities for women and girls, affecting both household resilience and access to essential services. Limitations on girls’ secondary and higher education, as well as constraints within parts of the health sector, have raised serious concerns among international organizations.

These factors not only hinder immediate humanitarian response efforts but also threaten the long-term sustainability of progress in health, education, and economic recovery. As a result, experts warn that without comprehensive and inclusive policies, Afghanistan risks facing a prolonged humanitarian emergency with generational consequences.

Overall, while humanitarian agencies continue to provide critical support, the situation in Afghanistan remains fragile. The growing number of malnourished children serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated global action to prevent further deterioration and to safeguard the future of millions of vulnerable children.

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