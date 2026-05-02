Four women, two children drown in Helmand River incidents in Nawa district

Local Taliban officials in Helmand province say four people, including two women and two children, have died in two separate drowning incidents in Nawah district.

Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture in Helmand said the first incident occurred Friday in the Aynak area, where six women fell into a river while travelling with a male family member.

Officials said one elderly woman slipped into the water first, and others entered the river in an attempt to rescue her, leading to multiple casualties.

In this incident, two women were confirmed dead, two remain missing, and two others were rescued alive, according to local authorities.

In a second incident in the Sarkh Doz area of Nawah district, a boy and a girl drowned and died, with recovery operations for their bodies still ongoing.

Authorities said such incidents highlight growing risks in rural areas where residents frequently cross rivers and canals without safety infrastructure.

Many rural communities in Afghanistan lack bridges, barriers, and basic safety infrastructure, forcing residents to cross rivers and canals under dangerous conditions during daily travel.

Seasonal flooding and fast-moving river currents in several provinces often increase the risk of drowning incidents, particularly among women and children in remote districts.

Officials said this is the second drowning-related incident reported from Afghanistan on the same day, after another fatal case was recorded in Nangarhar province.

Earlier, a separate incident in the Nazian district of Nangarhar also resulted in one death due to drowning, highlighting a broader pattern of water-related accidents.

Four women have been drowned in the Helmand River in Nawa district of Helmand province, with two confirmed dead and two others still missing, local officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the provincial Department of Information and Culture, the incident occurred after a woman was swept away by the river. In an attempt to rescue her, five other women entered the water, but the situation turned tragic when several of them were also caught in the strong current.

In a separate incident in the same district, two children a boy and a girl were also drowned in the Helmand River. Officials said the children remain missing.

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