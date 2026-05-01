Cost of Conflict with Iran Estimated at $50 Billion

According to reports by international media, citing U.S. officials, the cost of a war by the United States and Israel against Iran has been estimated at nearly $50 billion.

Based on a report by Al Jazeera on Friday, May 1, this new estimate indicates a significant increase in the cost of the conflict compared to previous reports.

The report adds that this figure is approximately double earlier estimates. However, official sources have not provided detailed explanations regarding how these costs were calculated.

The joint war by the United States and Israel against Iran has so far caused extensive damage, including the destruction of infrastructure and civilian facilities, as well as the loss of thousands of lives.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have also escalated in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, previously stated that the U.S. naval blockade against the country represents a continuation of a “unjust” policy.