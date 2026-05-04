US Warship Attacked in Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Media Claims

Developing story: Two missiles reportedly struck a US Navy vessel near Jask in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after it ignored warnings from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to halt, according to Iranian state media.

The Iranian news agency Fars, citing the IRGC, said the warship was hit and subsequently turned around, leaving the area. The United States has not yet officially commented on the incident.

The reported attack follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a naval mission dubbed “Project Freedom,” aimed at guiding stranded ships through the strategically vital waterway. The operation, which began Monday morning Middle East time, involves 15,000 US soldiers, warships, drones, and over 100 aircraft, according to CENTCOM.

Diplomatic backdrop: Ceasefire accusations and stalled talks

In the hours before the reported missile strike, Iran issued a formal warning to Washington, stating that any US interference in the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a violation of the existing regional ceasefire. Later on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei accused the US of advancing “maximalist” demands and blamed Washington for the slow pace of diplomatic efforts to end the broader conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it is assessing a response from the US to its latest 14-point proposal to end the war. Trump had previously called Tehran’s proposal “unacceptable.”

Europe steps back: “We got the message”

NATO’s Secretary General said Monday that European allies have “understood” President Trump’s message regarding military support in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier this year, a France- and Britain-led coalition proposed reopening the waterway, one of the world’s most vital oil and trade routes, and agreed to send military vessels to the area.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron reversed course on Monday, saying France will not participate in any military operation. Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Macron stated: “We will not participate in any violent operations, especially because the framework for this does not appear clear to me.”

Threat level “critical” as mines and military zones loom

The US has established a separate security zone to facilitate ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman. According to a new advisory from the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) issued Monday, the threat level in the strait is now described as “critical.”

Mine risk: The advisory warns that sailing through or near the main shipping channel is “very dangerous” due to unmapped and unneutralized mines.

Security measures: Seafarers should prepare for an increased military presence, VHF radio calls, crowding near anchorages, and enhanced security protocols.

Recommended route: Ships that choose to transit are strongly encouraged to use Omani territorial waters.

Regional spillover: Israel expands operations

As tensions rise in the Gulf, Israel continues its military campaigns elsewhere in the region:

Lebanon: An Israeli bombardment wounded five medics, according to local reports.

Gaza: Israel has expanded its area of control by announcing a so-called “Orange Line,” a new operational boundary.

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