Saudi Arabia welcomed Iranian pilgrims with flower crowns

Images circulating in the virtual space show that Iranian pilgrims have been warmly welcomed in the Hajj ceremony in Saudi Arabia and in some of these scenes, flower crowns were also placed on their heads as a sign of welcome. It has been.

These images have attracted widespread attention from users of social networks and many have described it as a symbol of cultural respect, hospitality and solidarity among Muslims during the Hajj season.

Users consider these moments as a sign of strengthening the space of understanding and closeness among pilgrims from different countries during this great Islamic duty.