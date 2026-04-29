EU Condemns Pakistan Strikes on Kunar, Warns Against Targeting Educational Institutions

The European Union has strongly condemned Pakistan’s recent military strikes in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, warning against attacks that endanger civilians and damage educational institutions. The criticism follows reports that shelling struck areas near the Syed Jamaluddin Afghan University, killing and injuring dozens of people.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the European Union delegation in Afghanistan said all parties involved in the conflict must uphold international humanitarian law and take immediate steps to protect civilians. The delegation stressed that schools, universities, and other civilian facilities must never be targeted under any circumstances, warning that attacks on non-military sites risk worsening instability and deepening the humanitarian crisis.

According to local sources, Pakistani artillery fire struck multiple locations in and around Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, as well as the districts of Dangam and Shultan earlier this week. Preliminary reports indicate that at least four people were killed and approximately 45 others wounded, though the final toll may be higher as access to some impacted areas remains limited.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also voiced concern over the strikes, reiterating that civilian infrastructure, particularly educational facilities, must neither be used for military purposes nor deliberately targeted during hostilities. UNAMA said dozens of civilians were reported killed or injured and called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint, ensure accountability, and comply fully with international humanitarian standards.

Taliban authorities stated that the Syed Jamaluddin Afghan University in Asadabad was among the sites hit during the shelling. Several students were reportedly injured, prompting widespread concern among local residents, educators, and humanitarian organizations. The attack has heightened fears that continued cross-border violence could further disrupt education and civilian life in one of Afghanistan’s most fragile border regions.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated in recent months amid growing accusations over militant activity and border security. Pakistani officials have repeatedly alleged that armed groups use Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan, while Taliban authorities have denied the claims and urged Islamabad to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than military action.

Kunar province, situated along the rugged and porous Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier, has for years experienced sporadic shelling, armed clashes, and insecurity. Civilians living in the region frequently suffer the consequences of these confrontations, while weak infrastructure, displacement, and limited access to healthcare continue to magnify the humanitarian cost of cross-border conflict.

The latest incident is likely to intensify international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement, as regional tensions threaten both civilian safety and already fragile stability along the border.

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