Russia’s Defense Chief Warns Afghanistan Remains Primary Source of Terror Threats

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has issued a stark warning that Afghanistan continues to serve as a major source of cross-border crime and terrorist threats, underscoring growing security concerns across the region.

Speaking at a meeting of defense ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Belousov described the security situation in Afghanistan as deeply unstable. He emphasized the urgent need for coordinated regional efforts to address emerging risks, including the potential for extremist groups to regroup and expand their operations from Afghan soil.

“The current situation in Afghanistan remains volatile and continues to pose a direct threat to the security of our member states,” Belousov said. He added that broader international conditions are also highly precarious, with multiple ongoing conflicts and security challenges placing significant pressure on global stability and regional cooperation mechanisms.

SCO’s Growing Focus on Counterterrorism

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation—which includes major regional powers such as China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and several Central Asian states—has increasingly prioritized counterterrorism and security coordination. Afghanistan has become a central议题 (issue) on the SCO’s agenda, particularly following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Regional states, especially Afghanistan’s Central Asian neighbors, have repeatedly expressed alarm over the potential spillover of extremist activity, drug trafficking, and organized crime. Countries such as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan have reported a rise in seizures of narcotics originating from Afghanistan, along with concerns over cross-border movements by militant cells.

Diplomatic Engagement and Regional Tensions

Belousov also welcomed efforts by certain SCO member states—including Pakistan—aimed at reducing tensions and promoting diplomatic engagement as a pathway toward long-term stability in Afghanistan. He noted that while military and security measures are necessary, political dialogue and economic cooperation are equally critical to preventing Afghanistan from reverting into a haven for terrorist networks.

Since the Taliban’s assumption of power in August 2021, Afghanistan has faced severe economic challenges, recurring security incidents, and limited international recognition. These factors have contributed to persistent instability, a worsening humanitarian crisis, and the continued presence of groups such as Al-Qaeda-affiliated outfits and the Islamic State’s regional branch, ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K).

Central Asia Boosts Border Security

In response to these threats, Central Asian nations have significantly stepped up border security and intelligence-sharing efforts. Officials in the region have warned that ISIS-K and other militant networks operating in eastern and northern Afghanistan pose a direct risk of infiltration. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have conducted joint military drills and reinforced border fortifications, while Russia has provided technical and training support to some regional allies.

Belousov’s remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, and strained relations between major powers such as the United States, China, and Russia. These broader rivalries have further complicated efforts to stabilize Afghanistan and the wider region, limiting consensus on international engagement with the Taliban government.

Outlook

Analysts suggest that without a coordinated regional strategy and increased economic assistance to Afghanistan, the country could once again become a launchpad for cross-border terrorism. The SCO, despite internal political differences among its members, remains one of the few platforms capable of facilitating such cooperation—though whether it can translate rhetoric into effective action remains an open question.