UN Rights Expert Urges Accountability Over Pakistan Strikes in Kunar

A United Nations human rights expert has called for accountability following reported Pakistani strikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province, where casualties were reported and civilian infrastructure, including a university, was allegedly hit.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, said civilians must be protected at all times under international humanitarian law. In a public statement, he urged swift, independent, and comprehensive investigations into both the latest attacks and previous similar incidents, warning that a failure to ensure accountability could fuel further violence and place more civilians at risk.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also expressed serious concern over reports that shelling struck Syed Jamaluddin Afghan University and other civilian sites in the provincial capital of Asadabad. UNAMA stressed that educational institutions must never be targeted under any circumstances and reiterated that all parties are obligated to safeguard civilian lives and infrastructure.

According to local authorities, at least three people were killed and 45 others injured in the strikes. Reports indicate that the shelling affected several areas, including Dangam and Shultan districts, as well as student dormitories and nearby residential neighborhoods in Asadabad.

There has been no immediate official response from Pakistan regarding the allegations. Islamabad has previously cited security concerns along the frontier, particularly regarding militant activity near the Afghanistan border.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have intensified in recent months, with repeated cross-border shelling, armed clashes, and diplomatic disputes increasing fears for civilian safety in border communities. Analysts warn that continued instability could further strain already fragile humanitarian conditions in the region.

Under international law, all parties involved in armed conflict are required to distinguish between civilian and military targets and to take all feasible precautions to avoid harm to civilians. Attacks on schools, universities, homes, and other civilian infrastructure may constitute serious violations if confirmed.

Human rights organizations and UN officials have repeatedly warned that escalating hostilities along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border risk worsening displacement, insecurity, and humanitarian suffering for communities already facing economic hardship and limited access to basic services.

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