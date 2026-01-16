U.S. Senator Shaheen Condemns Closure of Afghan Transit Camp in Qatar, Warns of Humanitarian and Strategic Fallout

Senior U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) has issued a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s decision to close Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar, a critical transit hub for Afghan evacuees. Shaheen warned that the move jeopardizes hundreds of at-risk Afghans who have been left without clear resettlement plans, labeling the action “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”

In a detailed statement released on Thursday, Shaheen emphasized that the camp’s abrupt closure abandons vulnerable individuals—including women, children, and Afghans who served alongside U.S. forces—to a perilous state of uncertainty. “Many of these individuals risked their lives in support of American missions. To now shutter this facility without a concrete and safe pathway forward is a betrayal of our values and our promises,” she stated.

Background and Role of Camp As Sayliyah

Established in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse in 2021, Camp As Sayliyah quickly became one of the primary processing centers for Afghans evacuated during and after the U.S. military withdrawal. The camp has provided temporary housing, security screening, and legal processing for thousands awaiting resettlement, primarily to the United States. A significant number of its current residents hold approved or pending applications for special immigrant visas (SIVs), P-1/P-2 refugee status, or other lawful pathways.

Broader Implications for U.S. Credibility and Security

Shaheen argued that the decision carries consequences far beyond immediate humanitarian concerns. “This undermines U.S. credibility on the world stage,” she asserted. “When we fail to honor our commitments to those who stood with us, we send a damaging message to current and future allies about the reliability of American partnership.”

She urged the administration to immediately halt the closure until a transparent plan is established to ensure every eligible individual is safely relocated, stressing that the U.S. has a moral and strategic obligation to do so.

Growing Concerns from Advocates and Lawmakers

Human rights organizations and bipartisan lawmakers have echoed Shaheen’s alarms, noting that the closure risks leaving hundreds in legal and physical limbo. Advocates warn that without guaranteed resettlement, these Afghans face potential forced returns to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where many are at high risk of persecution, violence, or reprisal.

“Unresolved cases could result in prolonged suffering and destabilization,” said one advocacy group representative. “The administration must provide clarity and continuity—not sudden closure.”

Call to Action

Senator Shaheen, a longstanding advocate for Afghan allies and a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, called on the administration to:

Suspend the camp’s closure until all residents with pending applications have their cases adjudicated and safe destinations secured. Expedite processing for SIVs and refugee admissions. Coordinate with international partners to ensure no individual is forcibly returned to Afghanistan while their claim is evaluated.

As the situation develops, Shaheen and allied legislators vow to continue oversight and push for legislative solutions if necessary, emphasizing that America’s treatment of its Afghan partners remains a defining test of its global leadership and integrity.

