Trump Says He May Go to Islamabad if Iran Nuclear Deal Reached

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if a deal to end the war with Iran is reached and signed in Islamabad, he would consider traveling to the Pakistani capital for the ceremony. Speaking optimistically about the prospects for an agreement, Trump also claimed that Iran had agreed to “almost everything” demanded by Washington.

Trump struck an upbeat tone as he spoke with reporters on the White House lawn before departing on a trip to Nevada and Arizona. He confirmed that a U.S.-Iran ceasefire set to expire next week could be extended, but added that an extension might not be necessary, as Tehran appeared eager to finalize a deal.

“If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I may go,” Trump said. “They want me.”

Without providing evidence, Trump also asserted that Iran has agreed to give up enriched uranium believed to have been buried following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes last year. The president is pushing for a comprehensive agreement in which Tehran would abandon its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump expressed confidence that a deal to end the conflict could be reached soon. He said the next meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials could take place as early as the coming weekend.

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters. “I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great… If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go… they want me.”

Later Thursday, while speaking in Las Vegas, Trump went further, predicting that the war “should be ending pretty soon.”

The reported comments come amid heightened international efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire and a nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Iran. Neither the Iranian government nor Pakistani officials have yet publicly confirmed Trump’s statements. Islamabad has not been previously announced as a potential venue for such a signing.

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