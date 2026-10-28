Several Pakistani Soldiers Killed and Wounded in Retaliatory Strikes in Paktika: Afghan Defense Ministry

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense says Afghan forces launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions in Paktika province, inflicting casualties and heavy damage after Pakistani forces conducted drone strikes on Afghan territory.

Pakistani Drone Strikes

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate said Pakistani forces carried out four drone strikes on Angoor Adda Bazaar, the Commissioner’s Office, and nearby security installations at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday. The ministry characterized the strikes as an unprovoked attack on Afghan soil.

Afghan Retaliation

According to the ministry, Afghan defense and security forces responded by targeting a nearby Pakistani military base and outposts, causing heavy damage to Pakistani facilities. The ministry reported that several Pakistani soldiers were killed or wounded in the retaliatory strikes, while no Afghan casualties were reported in the incident.

The ministry accused Pakistani forces of initiating the attacks and described the Afghan response as an act of self-defense and the protection of the country’s territory.

Heavy Clashes Near Angoor Ada

Heavy clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces were reported in Paktika province near the Angoor Ada border area on Tuesday, with both sides reportedly using heavy weapons and some local residents fleeing their homes.

Local sources told Khaama Press that the confrontation began after midday near the border and continued intensely. Residents in the area reportedly left their homes amid fears over the fighting. The number of people displaced was not immediately known.

There was no confirmed information about possible casualties or the exact cause of the confrontation. No official statements from either side were cited in the initial report, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Recurring Border Tensions

The incident follows earlier clashes in the same border area. Reports indicated on October 20 that fighting between Taliban and Pakistani forces in Barmal and Angoor Ada continued for several hours after starting late on October 19. Both sides reportedly used heavy weapons, and some residents fled their homes overnight.

Underlying Tensions

The latest reported fighting comes amid persistent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose relations have been strained by cross-border attacks and disputes over armed groups operating in the region.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of allowing the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghan territory. The Afghan authorities deny responsibility for attacks inside Pakistan and have rejected Islamabad’s accusations.

Reuters has reported that disputes over militancy and cross-border security have contributed to repeated escalations between the two sides.