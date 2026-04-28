Pakistan Strikes in Kunar Kill 7, Injure 85 as Death Toll Rises

Mortars and missiles fired from Pakistan struck civilian neighborhoods and a university in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring 85 others, according to Afghan officials, as fears grow over renewed escalation along the border.

The bombardment hit Asadabad, the provincial capital, as well as nearby districts including Sarkano. Officials said women, children, students, and university staff were among the casualties.

One of the hardest-hit locations was Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University, where several rounds reportedly landed inside the campus, damaging buildings and triggering panic among students and staff. Afghan deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said around 30 students and professors were wounded in the attack.

Hospitals in Asadabad were overwhelmed as ambulances transported the injured throughout the day. Medical workers said many victims arrived with shrapnel wounds and blast injuries, while several remained in critical condition. Authorities warned the death toll could rise further as emergency teams continued rescue efforts and additional victims were identified.

Residents described scenes of devastation, with homes reduced to rubble and families trapped beneath debris. Witnesses reported heavy explosions followed by thick black smoke rising over parts of the city. Some local sources also claimed drones or aircraft may have been involved in addition to rocket and mortar fire, though this has not been independently confirmed.

Pakistan denied targeting the university and rejected Afghan accusations. Islamabad described reports of a strike on the campus as “a blatant lie,” insisting its operations were precise, intelligence-led, and aimed solely at militant positions. Pakistan’s information ministry said no attack had been carried out against the university.

The violence marks the first major clash since peace talks mediated by China in Urumqi earlier this month, where both sides reportedly agreed to avoid further escalation. Despite those commitments, sporadic exchanges of fire have continued, including temporary ceasefires during Eid that quickly collapsed.

The United Nations says nearly 94,000 people have already been displaced by recent fighting along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad remain deeply strained. Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of cross-border attacks that kill civilians, while Pakistan accuses Afghan authorities of allowing Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants to operate from Afghan territory.

Monday’s strikes highlight the fragile state of peace efforts and the growing risk that localized clashes could spiral into a broader confrontation across multiple border regions.

Donate Here