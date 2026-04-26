WHO Urges Vaccination in Afghanistan During Global Immunization Week

KABUL / GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent call for families across Afghanistan to vaccinate their children, warning that low immunization coverage is exposing thousands to preventable diseases. The appeal comes during Global Immunization Week, observed annually in the last week of April to promote vaccine use and raise public awareness about disease prevention.

In a message marking the week, the WHO stressed that many Afghan children are missing routine immunizations that could save their lives. The agency urged families to visit the nearest health centers to ensure children are fully protected against diseases such as measles, pneumonia, and diphtheria.

Ongoing Coverage Gaps and Health Risks

The WHO noted that gaps in vaccination coverage remain a serious concern, leaving thousands of children vulnerable to disease outbreaks that timely immunization could otherwise prevent. Health agencies warn that disruptions caused by decades of conflict, large-scale displacement, and deepening economic hardship have significantly reduced vaccination rates across the country.

Afghanistan continues to face major health challenges, including limited access to healthcare facilities, weak infrastructure, and chronic funding shortages particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas. These barriers have hindered routine immunization programs, increasing the risk of preventable epidemics among children.

Polio Eradication: A Critical Frontier

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the only two countries in the world where polio transmission has not yet been fully eradicated. Cross-border movement between the two nations, combined with persistent gaps in immunization coverage, continues to pose serious challenges to global eradication campaigns. Health experts stress that sustained regional cooperation and public health investment are essential to ending polio in both countries once and for all.

A Call to Action

As Global Immunization Week concludes, the WHO and its partners are calling on community leaders, healthcare workers, and families to prioritize vaccination. The agency reinforced that every child, regardless of where they live, has the right to life-saving vaccines and that even a single missed dose can have far-reaching consequences for public health.

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