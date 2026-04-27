Six Pakistani soldiers were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in the Spin Boldak

Six Pakistani soldiers were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, according to local sources.

The confrontation reportedly began late last night after Pakistani military personnel allegedly shot and killed an Afghan child near the border area. The incident quickly escalated, prompting a response from Afghan security forces stationed in the Spin Boldak.

Following the initial exchange, fighting intensified between the two sides, resulting in the deaths of six Pakistani soldiers. Sources indicate that Afghan forces were able to push back the Pakistani troops after a brief but heavy engagement.

In addition to the casualties, Afghan forces reportedly seized a number of light and heavy weapons during the clashes. The situation in the border district remains tense, with concerns about further escalation between the two sides.

No official statements have yet been released by either government regarding the incident.

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