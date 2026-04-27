Kunar University staff and students wounded in Pakistani rocket attack

Dozens of staff and students at a university in eastern Afghanistan were wounded after a reported cross-border rocket attack, officials said, in an incident that has drawn sharp condemnation from authorities and renewed concern over the safety of educational institutions in conflict-affected areas.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education, the strike allegedly originated from neighboring Pakistan and hit Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University in Kunar province. The attack left around 30 students and academic staff injured, with several reported to be in serious condition. In addition to the human toll, multiple university buildings and key pieces of infrastructure sustained heavy damage, disrupting academic activities and raising fears about longer-term impacts on education in the region.

In an official statement, Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a “cowardly and brutal act” that stands in violation of both Islamic principles and international norms. He emphasized that targeting an institution of learning undermines not only immediate safety but also the broader prospects for national development.

“The attack is not just against a university,” the ministry said, “but against education, knowledge, and the future of the country.” It called on international organizations and human rights bodies to respond decisively and not remain silent in the face of such actions.

Officials added that emergency measures were quickly implemented following the strike. The minister ordered that all injured students and staff be transferred without delay to nearby medical facilities, where they are currently receiving treatment. Authorities are also assessing the full extent of the structural damage to the campus.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding educational institutions across Afghanistan, stressing that universities must remain protected spaces even amid ongoing regional tensions. The incident is likely to intensify calls for greater accountability and stronger protections for civilian and educational sites in conflict zones.

Donate Here