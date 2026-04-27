The criminal regime of Pakistan once again committed crimes in Kunar

Missile Strikes in Kunar Kill 3, Injure Dozens as Border Tensions Escalate

Missile strikes reportedly launched by Pakistan struck parts of Kunar province on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring 45 others, according to local sources. The incident marks a further escalation in ongoing cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The strikes are said to have hit areas in and around Asadabad, the provincial capital. Among the locations affected was the Faculty of Education at Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University, which reportedly sustained structural damage during the attack. Witnesses and local officials indicated that several residential neighborhoods and nearby villages were also impacted, raising serious concerns about civilian safety.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports suggesting that military installations in the immediate vicinity were directly targeted. The apparent impact on civilian areas has heightened fears of a worsening humanitarian situation in the region.

The latest incident follows recent clashes along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, including reports of fighting in Kandahar province. These developments point to a broader pattern of instability across multiple frontier regions, where tensions have been steadily increasing in recent months.

Disputes between the two countries continue to center on cross-border militancy, security concerns, and long-standing territorial sensitivities. Despite periodic diplomatic engagements, these issues have repeatedly triggered armed exchanges and retaliatory strikes.

According to data and warnings from the United Nations, the recent surge in border violence has had a significant impact on civilians. Reports indicate that more than 70 people have been killed in clashes across eastern Afghanistan within a short period, underscoring the human cost of the conflict.

There have also been claims of previous large-scale airstrikes causing extensive casualties, though such figures remain difficult to independently verify and are often contested. Nonetheless, humanitarian organizations warn that continued escalation could further endanger civilian populations and strain already fragile infrastructure in affected areas.

As tensions persist, observers stress the need for restraint, credible investigation of incidents, and renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further loss of life and regional destabilization.

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