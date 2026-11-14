UN Warns Thousands of Afghan Families Face Extreme Winter Cold

Kabul, Afghanistan — The United Nations refugee agency has warned that thousands of vulnerable families across Afghanistan are facing harsh winter conditions, with temperatures in some areas plummeting to minus 25 degrees Celsius, and has issued an urgent appeal for humanitarian assistance.

In a video released on Friday, November 13, 2026, Amaia Lezertua Martínez, a Spanish staff member of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said many families lacked warm clothing, heating equipment, and adequate shelter to protect themselves from the freezing temperatures. Speaking from a UNHCR warehouse in Kabul, she described winter conditions as particularly difficult for people struggling to keep warm.

“Winter here is extremely harsh. Thousands of families are facing difficult living conditions, and people are struggling every day to keep themselves warm in the extreme cold,” Martínez said.

UNHCR has appealed to humanitarian organizations and donors to provide financial and material assistance to help vulnerable households obtain essential winter supplies, including warm clothing, heating equipment, and emergency shelter.

Growing Humanitarian Pressures

The warning comes as Afghanistan faces mounting humanitarian pressures, with large-scale returns from neighbouring countries, widespread poverty, and limited access to basic services swelling the number of people in need of assistance.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 1.3 million Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan during the first 10 months of 2026, adding strain to communities already struggling with inadequate housing and limited resources.

In a statement on October 30, IOM warned that an $8.8 million funding shortfall in the joint winter response could leave more than 140,000 vulnerable people without essential assistance. The 2026–2027 winter response plan aims to support nearly 200,000 people but had received only $4 million of the $12.8 million required.

IOM said many returning families, internally displaced people, and host communities lacked safe shelter, heating fuel, blankets, and warm clothing. It also warned that heavy snowfall and deteriorating road conditions could make it increasingly difficult for humanitarian organizations to reach remote communities.

Shelter Needs and Funding Gaps

UNHCR has separately estimated that 4.2 million people in Afghanistan will need shelter support in 2026, while nearly one-third of assessed households reported insufficient winter clothing. The agency has warned that funding shortages are limiting assistance, including shelter repairs, blankets, heaters, and cash support for returning families.

Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned that inadequate shelter, limited heating, and rising living costs leave vulnerable households particularly exposed during winter. Children, displaced families, and people returning with limited resources face additional difficulties as temperatures fall.

UN agencies are urging donors to increase funding and deliver winter assistance before severe weather and snowfall further restrict access to communities in need.

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