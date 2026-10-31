Reforms, Not State Collapse

​Afghanistan once again stands at the threshold of significant challenges and opportunities. After decades of war, foreign invasions, social fragmentation, lawlessness, and repeated state collapse, the country is experiencing a ground reality largely absent for much of the past half-century: a single government exercising control over the entire national territory. While this falls short of what many consider fully satisfactory, it has created an opening for nationwide peace and a degree of stability from which Afghans have long been deprived.

​However, neither this opportunity nor the existing political order should be taken for granted. The ruling elite must recognise that the authority they exercise today is not irreversible, as political orders can unravel quickly when mounting grievances, political exclusion, and institutional weaknesses remain unaddressed. Renewed turbulence, particularly if reinforced by external support, could once again plunge the country into fragmentation and conflict, destroying an opportunity that may not return for generations.

​Preserving peace requires far more than maintaining territorial control. It demands inclusive political engagement, meaningful dialogue, broader national consensus, and genuine institutional reforms. The alternative is repeating a tragic history whose heaviest consequences have always been borne by ordinary Afghans.

​The way forward begins with a firm rejection of violence. Change must be pursued through peaceful means, never through armed coercion or military pressure designed to extract political concessions or secure government positions as a reward. This must be a shared commitment: governing authorities should recognise that political disagreement is not a threat to the state and requires credible institutional responses rather than a purely security-based approach, while political opponents must demonstrate an unwavering commitment to peaceful reform rather than the violent dismantling of state institutions.

​Consequently, the central question of any intra-Afghan dialogue must shift from who controls the state to how the state should function. If negotiations focus primarily on allocating ministries and accommodating factional interests, they risk repeating the fatal shortcomings of earlier settlements, from the 1992 Rawalpindi and Peshawar arrangements to the post-2001 Bonn process. When appointments are driven by armed leverage or rigid quotas rather than merit and public accountability, institutional independence erodes.

​Meaningful dialogue must instead prioritize the rule of law, equal access to justice, civil rights, administrative accountability, professional public services, and credible procedures for public participation and the peaceful transfer of authority. These principles offer a far more durable foundation for stability than a temporary division of power among competing factions.

​The composition of any negotiating team is equally vital. An agreement shaped exclusively by armed groups and externally backed figures risks marginalizing significant segments of society. Academics, professionals, intellectuals, and civic representatives must have a substantive voice, with their inclusion determined by competence, integrity, and public trust rather than military strength or external patronage.

​Furthermore, Afghanistan’s rich ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and regional diversity must be reflected in its political structure. While a sustainable order requires fair representation and respect for all segments of society, inclusion must never translate into carving state institutions into permanent factional power bases. Representation should reasonably reflect demographic composition while ensuring equal citizenship, merit-based appointments, and robust legal protections for all.

Crucially, all stakeholders must distinguish between reforming the state and dismantling it. Decades of conflict have demonstrated how institutional collapse creates dangerous power vacuums, expands opportunities for external interference, increases dependence on external assistance, and exposes citizens to renewed violence. Deficiencies in governance justify urgent reforms, but they do not establish that dismantling existing institutions would produce a better alternative. A functioning state, despite its many shortcomings, provides the essential foundation upon which meaningful reforms can be built, whereas its collapse risks prematurely eroding that very foundation.

Afghanistan’s modern history offers a sobering lesson: repeated attempts to dismantle existing political orders in the hope of establishing better alternatives have not consistently produced the promised outcomes. Instead, the country has often experienced deeper instability, institutional disintegration, prolonged conflict and, in some cases, conditions considerably worse than those that preceded the political upheavals. This experience underscores a fundamental distinction between removing a government and building a better state. Political change, therefore, should not be measured by the destruction of an existing order, but by its ability to establish stronger institutions, improve governance, ensure justice and create lasting stability.

​Lasting stability requires governing authorities to strengthen the judiciary, eradicate corruption, professionalize public institutions, and create credible avenues for civic participation. Domestic legitimacy depends on whether institutions deliver justice and command societal confidence. At the same time, political opponents must draw a clear line between challenging government decisions and seeking to dismantle the state through armed confrontation.

​Afghanistan’s future depends on an Afghan-led political process that embraces inclusive participation, accountable governance, justice, and peaceful political change. Having endured decades of conflict, the nation cannot afford another cycle of confrontation and institutional collapse. The way forward lies in substantive national reforms that strengthen institutions, protect sovereignty, and enable peaceful political evolution without sacrificing stability or the rights of the Afghan people.