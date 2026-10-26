In Pursuit of Peaceful Coexistence Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

​Since 1947, Afghanistan and Pakistan have never enjoyed bilateral relations untainted by political and territorial friction. From the very inception of the Pakistani state, profound disagreements, most notably concerning the legal status of the Durand Line, surfaced between the two neighbors and endure to this day. Yet the history beyond the imposition of restrictions in recent years experience of several decades demonstrates that despite persistent political hostility between the two countries, unrestricted Cross-Durand Line movement, commerce, cultural exchange, and people to people ties historically thrived across the Durand Line. This enduring reality proves that the existence of serious disputes does not inherently mandate confrontation; the true failure lies in how those disputes are managed. During the presidency of Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan, bilateral tensions escalated sharply, prompting Pakistan to begin extending sanctuary and military backing to Afghan opposition factions. As a result, proxy politics and political antagonism had already begun poisoning relations well before the Soviet invasion.

​The 1979 Soviet invasion fundamentally altered both the nature and geopolitical stakes of the conflict. By aligning closely with Western powers, Pakistan secured substantial economic and military windfalls. Afghanistan, conversely, was plunged into the crucible of Cold War rivalries and regional competition, a tragedy accelerated by foreign aggression and acute domestic governance failures. The Soviet invasion sowed the seeds of chronic proxy warfare, armed violence, and mass displacement, dynamics from which Pakistan extracted maximum strategic advantage. Entangled in external rivalries, Afghanistan was stripped of its proactive regional standing, reduced to a passive battleground, and increasingly viewed by the international community as an exporter of crises.

Almost five decades of conflict have shown that neither Afghanistan nor Pakistan can achieve sustainable security at the expense of the other. Lasting stability requires both countries to move beyond policies of pressure and strategic interference towards a relationship grounded in mutual security, respect for sovereignty, and practical cooperation. Their historical and geographical differences may remain unresolved, but they need not prevent peaceful coexistence. The real danger lies in allowing these differences to fuel proxy conflicts, political interference, and retaliatory measures that deepen mistrust and impose mounting costs on both nations.

​Afghanistan and Pakistan face an immutable strategic reality that neither of them can relocate its geographic neighborhood, nor can either sustainably secure its own vital interests by weakening the other. At the same time, it is unrealistic to expect either side to simply surrender its long-held historical posture on the Durand Line or other core national issues. Shared geography, deep social ties, economic interdependence, and overlapping security vulnerabilities make sustained enmity mutually destructive and prohibitively costly for both societies.

​Imposing preconditions is not a civilized way of conducting diplomacy. Demanding a total resolution of historical disputes before normalizing ties only guarantees deadlock, as does expecting Kabul to abandon its core positions on Durand Line or Islamabad to ignore its genuine security anxieties. Both capitals must urgently cease leveraging political coercion, internal meddling, proxy warfare, and retaliatory trade barriers for short-term strategic gain. Bilateral differences are a natural reality between neighboring states, not a justification for perpetual hostility.

​The most pragmatic path forward is for both capitals to construct credible, institutionalized frameworks for conflict management rather than attempting to undermine each other. Structured diplomatic dialogues and dedicated bilateral mechanisms across security, commerce, transit trade, and humanitarian affairs can prevent localized incidents from escalating into full-blown crises. Direct lines of communication between civilian leadership and security apparatuses are essential to investigate allegations at their earliest stages, share verified intelligence, and establish facts before tensions erupt into armed conflict.

A mutually agreed crisis-management mechanism is essential to prevent incidents from triggering retaliatory escalation. Neither government should feel compelled to respond immediately with force to demonstrate resolve or manage domestic political pressure. Permanent communication channels, joint accusations assessments, and impartial fact-finding mechanisms would give diplomacy the time and space needed to contain tensions. If bilateral engagement reaches an impasse, both sides should remain open to mutually accepted third-party facilitation, arbitration, or other established peaceful dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Both countries must recognize that historical differences cannot be eliminated through force; their management is a matter of political choice. Resolving the Durand Line dispute, overcoming institutional mistrust, and addressing longstanding grievances may take years or even generations. Until then, sustained hostility offers neither side lasting security or meaningful strategic gains. Relations must be recast as sovereign equals grounded in mutual respect for independence and strict non-interference, a paradigm where legitimate security concerns never serve as a pretext for coercion, and vital economic transit is insulated from political disputes.

Afghanistan and Pakistan need not resolve every historical and political dispute before establishing a workable framework for coexistence. Progress depends on practical commitments: ending proxy-based interference, addressing mutual security concerns through verifiable cooperation, keeping transit routes open, and preventing local incidents from escalating into wider confrontation. Such measures would allow economic interests, regional connectivity, and people-to-people ties to advance without requiring either country to abandon its political position. Ultimately, lasting stability will depend less on eliminating differences than on ensuring that those differences do not become a recurring source of conflict.