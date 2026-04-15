Xi urges stronger China–Russia ties, calls for deeper mutual support

President Xi Jinping has called for China and Russia to further strengthen mutual trust and expand strategic cooperation, emphasizing the importance of supporting each other’s core interests during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The meeting, held in Beijing on April 15, highlighted both countries’ shared intention to deepen bilateral ties amid an evolving and increasingly complex global landscape. Discussions focused on enhancing political coordination, boosting economic collaboration, and reinforcing joint responses to international challenges.

Xi stressed that the China–Russia partnership remains a cornerstone of Beijing’s foreign policy. He underscored the need for continued high-level communication and closer alignment on issues ranging from regional security to global governance. According to Xi, sustained cooperation between the two nations contributes not only to their own development but also to broader international stability.

At the same time, he pointed out that China is actively expanding its diplomatic and economic engagement beyond its traditional partners. In recent months, leaders and senior officials from countries including Spain, the United Kingdom, and Canada have visited China, reflecting a wider effort to stabilize relations and explore new areas of cooperation with major Western economies.

Both Beijing and Moscow are expected to maintain frequent high-level exchanges in the months ahead. A potential meeting later this year between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin could serve to reaffirm their long-standing strategic partnership and set priorities for future collaboration.

In recent years, China and Russia have significantly strengthened ties across multiple sectors. Bilateral trade has reached record levels, driven in part by expanded energy cooperation, including long-term oil and gas agreements. The two countries have also increasingly coordinated their positions in international forums, often presenting a united front on key geopolitical issues.

Beijing has continued to promote the concept of a multipolar world order an approach that calls for a more balanced distribution of global power and greater influence for emerging economies in international institutions. This vision closely aligns with Moscow’s foreign policy outlook, reinforcing the strategic convergence between the two nations.

Xi’s remarks underscore China’s dual-track diplomatic strategy: deepening its comprehensive partnership with Russia while simultaneously broadening engagement with a diverse range of global actors. As geopolitical tensions and uncertainties persist, Beijing appears intent on maintaining flexibility strengthening key alliances while preserving room for wider international cooperation.

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