Marvel stars call for the release of Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti

More than 20 actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its related franchises have joined the “Free Marwan Now” campaign, adding their voices to a growing chorus of cultural figures calling for the release of 67-year-old Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, who has been imprisoned in Israel since 2002 .

The campaign, launched by Barghouti’s family and supporters, has garnered backing from more than 200 prominent figures across film, music, literature, and activism . In a statement, the signatories expressed “grave concern” over Barghouti’s continued detention, alleging violent mistreatment and the denial of his legal rights. “We call upon the United Nations and the Governments of the World to actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison,” the statement reads.

The actors lending their support include Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Tatiana Maslany, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Don Cheadle, and Daniel Brühl all of whom have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are joined by Rebecca Hall, Zawe Ashton, May Calamawy, Emma Corrin, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Additional signatories with roles in Marvel-related franchises include Hugo Weaving, Ian McKellen, Brian Cox, Elliot Page, Jason Flemyng, Riz Ahmed, Dan Stevens, and Rob Delaney.

A prominent figure in Palestinian politics, Barghouti was arrested by Israeli forces in 2002 during the Second Intifada . In 2004, an Israeli court convicted him over attacks that killed five people, sentencing him to five life terms plus an additional 40 years a verdict he has consistently denied . Despite his imprisonment, he has remained an influential figure in Palestinian politics and is widely viewed by supporters as a potential successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas . He has been dubbed the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela” for his unifying stature across factional lines .

According to campaigners, Barghouti has been held in solitary confinement since 2023 . Palestinian prisoner rights groups have repeatedly raised alarms about his treatment in custody. In August 2025, he appeared in a video showing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confronting him inside a prison one of his first public appearances in years in which he looked visibly frail . More recently, in April 2026, his lawyer reported that Barghouti had been violently assaulted by prison guards on three separate occasions within a single month, including an incident in which he was attacked with dogs and left bleeding for over two hours without medical attention .

Barghouti has also been among the Palestinian prisoners Hamas sought to include in proposed exchanges with Israel. However, Israeli authorities have repeatedly refused to release him, most recently in ceasefire negotiations in October 2025, underscoring his enduring political significance and the deep divisions surrounding his case .

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