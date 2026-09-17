Israel Adds Tender for 2,167 Housing Units to West Bank Settlement Expansion Plan

Overview

Israel has added a tender for 2,167 housing units to its E1 settlement expansion plan, according to Israeli rights groups, in a project that critics warn endangers the viability of a future Palestinian state. The move represents a significant escalation of settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and has drawn widespread international condemnation.

The E1 Project and Its Implications

The E1 project is widely regarded as one of the most consequential settlement initiatives because of its geographic and political significance. If fully implemented, it would bisect the Israeli-occupied West Bank, cutting it off from East Jerusalem and effectively fragmenting the territory that Palestinians hope will form the heart of a future state. Critics argue that this fragmentation would make the establishment of a contiguous, viable Palestinian state virtually impossible.

Cumulative Tender Expansion

The newly announced tender for 2,167 units is in addition to a tender for 1,234 units announced at the end of August. Together, these bring the total number of housing units in the current expansion phase to 3,401, according to a statement issued late Wednesday by the Israeli rights group Ir Amim. The scale of the combined tenders underscores the pace at which the project is advancing.

Palestinian and International Reactions

The decision was condemned on Thursday by a representative for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who said the E1 tenders violate international law. The representative reiterated the Palestinian position that settlement expansion undermines any prospect of a negotiated two-state solution.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, an ultra-nationalist member of the governing right-wing coalition, has publicly stated that the plan would “bury” a Palestinian state a remark that critics cite as evidence of the government’s intent to foreclose Palestinian statehood.

Timing and Political Context

The tender is scheduled to open for bidding on October 25, just two days before Israel is due to hold a parliamentary election. Ir Amim said the bidding date demonstrated the government’s resolve to push ahead with the E1 project and to “create an increasingly irreversible reality on the ground ahead of the elections.” The timing has raised concerns that the expansion is being accelerated for political purposes during an election period.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

International Opposition

Many Western states and campaign groups have long opposed the E1 settlement project over concerns that it could undermine a future peace deal with the Palestinians. Last week, Britain, France, and Canada banned exports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank a coordinated move signaling growing international frustration. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has said the E1 project risks making a Palestinian state unviable.

Broader Settlement Expansion Under the Current Government

Under Israel’s right-wing coalition government, there has been a massive expansion of settlements across the West Bank. The E1 project is the most strategically significant component of this broader push, given its location and its impact on the territorial contiguity of any future Palestinian state.

Legal Status and International Consensus

UN bodies, Palestinians, and most countries view the settlements as illegal under international conventions, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its civilian population into occupied territory. Israel disputes this stance and maintains that the settlements are a legitimate part of its national security and historical heritage. The international community nonetheless regards settlement expansion as a major obstacle to peace and a violation of international law.

Conclusion

The addition of 2,167 housing units to the E1 tender marks a further escalation of Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank at a politically sensitive moment. With the bidding date set just before parliamentary elections, the move is likely to intensify international criticism and complicate any future peace negotiations. For Palestinians, the continued expansion of E1 represents a direct threat to the territorial basis of a future state, while for the Israeli government, it reflects a determined push to reshape the facts on the ground.

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