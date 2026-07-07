When Salman Khan Joked About Aamir Khan’s Marriages And the Perfectionist Strikes Again

Bollywood’s favorite perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has embarked on a new chapter in his personal life. The Lagaan star tied the knot for the third time with his ladylove, Gauri Spratt, in a registered marriage ceremony held on Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The intimate affair was a quiet, close-knit celebration, attended only by family and a handful of close friends.

But as is tradition in Bollywood, no milestone goes by without a dash of humor and this time, it came from none other than Salman Khan.

Salman’s Classic One-Liner

During a past episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma couldn’t resist teasing Salman about his bachelorhood, especially in light of Aamir’s romantic developments. “Aamir sir ne abhi sabko apni girlfriend se introduce karaya hai, aur aap toh unse 6 mahine chote bhi ho. Wo ruk nahi rahe, aap kar nahi rahe,” Kapil quipped, drawing laughter from the audience. (Translation: Aamir sir just introduced everyone to his girlfriend, and you’re even six months younger than him. He’s not stopping, and you’re not getting married.)

Salman, ever the witty showman, responded with a punchline that quickly went viral. “Dekho yaar, Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. Aamir ek outstanding personality hain. Puri duniya jaanti hai ki woh perfectionist hain. Jab tak woh marriage ko ekdum perfect nahi kar lete, woh karte rahenge.” (Look, Aamir is a different matter altogether. He’s an outstanding personality, and the whole world knows he’s a perfectionist. Until he gets marriage absolutely perfect, he’ll keep at it.)

The remark, delivered with Salman’s signature deadpan style, left the audience in splits and perfectly captured the playful camaraderie between the two Khans.

A Quiet, Heartfelt Ceremony

Meanwhile, back in the present, Aamir’s wedding to Gauri Spratt was a low-key but deeply meaningful affair. The ceremony took place at his home in Bandra, with only the couple’s nearest and dearest in attendance. Among those present were Aamir’s three children from his previous marriages Azad Rao Khan, Ira Khan, and Junaid Khan along with his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother. The presence of his entire family underscored the warmth and togetherness that marked the occasion.

The guest list also included filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of the Ambani family, actress Elli AvrRam, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and politician Raj Thackeray, all of whom came to bless the couple on their special day.

A Love Story 25 Years in the Making

For those who may have missed the announcement, Aamir had first introduced Gauri to the public and to the world on his 60th birthday in March last year. At the time, he revealed that they had known each other for over 25 years, but their relationship had taken a romantic turn only recently. Their bond, built on decades of friendship and mutual respect, has now culminated in this heartfelt union.

As Aamir embarks on this new journey, one can only hope perhaps with a smile that this time, the perfectionist has finally found his perfect match. And if Salman’s jest is anything to go by, we wouldn’t be surprised if Aamir’s response is simply, “Abhi toh shuru kiya hai.” (I’ve only just begun.)

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