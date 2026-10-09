Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75, to Receive State Funeral

A Cinematic Icon’s Final Curtain Call

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most commanding and versatile performers, passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, after suffering a heart attack. He was 75.

The actor was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. Dr. Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor attached to the hospital, confirmed that despite 45 minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Patekar could not be revived. He was declared dead at approximately 5:10 AM.

A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the death, and authorities will conduct a postmortem examination.

A Life Dedicated to Art and Activism

Born into a middle-class working-class Marathi family, Nana Patekar rose to become one of the most distinctive voices in Indian cinema. His career spanned over five decades, during which he appeared in numerous Marathi and Hindi films that showcased his extraordinary range from intense dramatic roles to chilling villainous portrayals and deadpan comedy.

Patekar’s notable Hindi films include “Parinda,” “Prahaar: The Final Act,” “Tirangaa,” “Krantiveer,” and “Khamoshi: The Musical,” each performance leaving an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. His distinctive dialogue delivery and powerful screen presence immortalized countless film characters, creating a unique identity that few actors have achieved.

Over his illustrious career, Patekar received three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award, and Filmfare Awards Marathi. In recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

A Nation Mourns

Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed profound shock at the news, stating he and Patekar shared a “very close and friendly relationship.”

“I offer my heartfelt condolences. Nana and I shared a very close and friendly relationship. With his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of audiences through Marathi and Hindi films for more than five decades,” Gadkari said. “His distinctive dialogue delivery immortalised many film characters and created a unique identity for him. His untimely death is a great loss to Indian cinema.”

Gadkari also highlighted Patekar’s philanthropic work through the Naam Foundation, noting, “The assistance he provided to the families of farmers who took their own lives became the support for many families. Nana was not only an outstanding artist and actor but also a person deeply sensitive to social causes. May God grant peace to his departed soul.”

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar described Patekar as “a talented artist who always stood by people during difficult times,” emphasizing that his contribution to helping drought-affected people through the Naam Foundation would be greatly missed.

“The veteran actor had not only excelled in his profession but also remained deeply concerned about society and used his own efforts and resources to help people in distress,” Pawar noted. Recalling the severe drought in Maharashtra around five years ago, he added, “Naam Foundation’s contribution towards helping drought-affected people has been immense. When I travelled through drought-hit areas, I saw Nana’s people doing excellent work at several places. Nana would stand with people during such crises, which gave them a different kind of confidence. That absence will certainly be felt today.”

Pawar continued, “Today, Nana is not with us. Maharashtra has lost a talented artist and a great person who would rush to help those in distress. I and my colleagues, my party and everyone else share the grief of his family.”

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar mourned Patekar’s death, calling him a “fearless actor” and saying the Indian film industry had lost “a sensitive, talented and authentic artiste.”

In a post on X, Shelar said Patekar had left an indelible mark on Marathi and Hindi cinema through his performances and created a distinct identity through theatre, films and social work. He also noted that Patekar won several awards for his contribution to cinema, including the Maharashtra government’s late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award in 2013.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said Patekar possessed “a strong social and political consciousness in addition to his acting abilities.”

“He took the initiative in water conservation activities and helped so many farmers in the state,” Sapkal said.

The Film Fraternity Remembers a Legend

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf expressed shock and grief over Patekar’s death, recalling their long association and describing him as “a disciplined and straightforward person who was always ready to help those in need.”

“Nana Patekar was a very close friend of mine. I still cannot believe the news. He was physically fit and led a very disciplined life,” Saraf said.

Recalling their early acting careers, Saraf noted that both actors began their journey with “Hamidabaichi Kothi” in 1978. “He made his spark felt. He was a straightforward person. He would easily rush to help people in need,” Saraf added, remembering how Patekar’s intense performance in the play made the industry take note of the new actor.

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh said he was “shocked beyond words” to learn of Patekar’s demise, noting that he was “incomparable in his craft.”

Deshmukh praised Patekar’s versatility, observing that he had excelled in every kind of role including larger-than-life heroes, terrifying villains and poker-faced comedy and had also worked tirelessly for the welfare of people through charity.

“I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in ‘Bluffmaster’ and ‘Housefull 5’, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire,” Deshmukh said.

He described Patekar’s death as “truly, the end of an era” and offered condolences to his family, loved ones and millions of well-wishers.

A Champion of Social Causes

Noted social worker Prakash Amte said he initially could not believe the news of Patekar’s death and thought it was a rumour.

Patekar had portrayed Prakash Amte in the Marathi movie “Prakashwata,” a role that required him to immerse himself in the life and work of the renowned social activist.

“Nana played my role in a movie, and he had stayed at Hemalkasa for one month. He was highly impressed with Baba Amte’s work. He was younger to me, and it is very painful to accept that he has gone,” Amte said.

Patekar’s commitment to social causes was perhaps most evident through the Naam Foundation, which he co-founded with actor Makarand Anaspure to help drought-affected people in rural Maharashtra. The foundation’s work in water conservation and harvesting, as well as its assistance to families of farmers who had taken their own lives, became a lifeline for many communities.

State Funeral Announced

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Thursday that veteran actor Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his unparalleled contribution to theatre and cinema.

The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar’s immense impact on Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema. The state funeral is a testament to his stature as not just an artist, but as a cultural icon who shaped the artistic landscape of Maharashtra and India.

A Legacy That Endures

Nana Patekar’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. From his early days in Marathi theatre to his rise as one of Hindi cinema’s most formidable talents, he consistently pushed the boundaries of his craft. His ability to inhabit characters with such intensity and authenticity made him a favourite of directors and audiences alike.

Beyond the silver screen, Patekar’s commitment to social causes particularly his work with farmers and drought-affected communities demonstrated a deep humanity that transcended his artistic achievements. He used his platform and resources not merely for personal gain, but to uplift those in need, embodying the true spirit of an artist as a servant of society.

As tributes pour in from across the nation, it is clear that Nana Patekar’s legacy will endure—not only through his unforgettable performances but through the lives he touched and the communities he helped. He leaves behind a body of work that will continue to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers, and a legacy of compassion that will be remembered long after the final credits roll.

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