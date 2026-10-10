Pakistan on the Brink

Navigating Multiple Strategic Fronts

Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iran: The Challenge of Strategic Balance

‌‌By: Prof. Dr. Ubaidullah Burhani

Pakistan faces an increasingly complex strategic environment in which domestic security challenges, tensions with Afghanistan, defense commitments to Saudi Arabia, and the need to maintain constructive relations with Iran intersect. Against a backdrop of economic constraints and domestic pressures, Islamabad’s principal challenge is not simply the number of crises confronting it, but its ability to establish clear priorities, manage competing commitments, and prevent separate regional tensions from developing into a broader strategic dilemma.

The central issue is one of strategic coordination. Developments on one front can affect Pakistan’s options on another: instability along the Afghan border places additional demands on security resources, deeper involvement in the Yemen conflict could complicate regional diplomacy, and economic constraints limit the country’s capacity to sustain prolonged external commitments. Pakistan’s ability to navigate this environment will therefore depend on the clarity of its objectives, the proportionality of its responses, and its capacity to preserve diplomatic flexibility.

Yemen: Defining the Scope of Defense Commitments

Developments surrounding Yemen present Pakistan with a sensitive test of its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia. The two countries maintain longstanding political, economic, and defense ties, and Islamabad has consistently attached importance to the security and stability of the Kingdom. Nevertheless, a commitment to Saudi security does not necessarily imply participation in every military operation associated with the wider Yemen conflict.

A distinction must be maintained between defending Saudi territory and critical infrastructure, providing logistical or intelligence assistance, and participating directly in offensive operations inside Yemen. These forms of involvement carry different military, legal, and diplomatic implications and should not be treated as interchangeable.

In October 2026, media reports alleging that Pakistani fighter aircraft had been used against the Houthis generated questions about the possible scope of Islamabad’s role. Pakistani authorities rejected the reports, with the Ministry of Information describing one account as fabricated. During a Foreign Ministry briefing on October 9, Islamabad again denied that Pakistani aircraft had participated in the reported airstrikes. On the basis of the publicly available information cited in these accounts, direct Pakistani participation in airstrikes inside Yemen cannot be independently established.

The significance of the controversy lies not only in the question of whether direct participation occurred, but also in the strategic sensitivities surrounding Pakistan’s defense relationship with Saudi Arabia. Islamabad must demonstrate the credibility of its commitments while ensuring that its role remains consistent with its national interests and the objectives of the bilateral defense relationship.

This requires clarity regarding the nature and limits of any military assignment. What constitutes the defense of Saudi territory? Under what circumstances might support extend beyond defensive operations? How would the objectives, duration, and potential escalation of a mission be determined?

These questions are central to responsible alliance management. A defense partnership is more sustainable when its commitments, decision-making procedures, and operational boundaries are clearly understood. Without such clarity, a limited security commitment may gradually expand into a broader regional engagement with consequences that are difficult to anticipate or reverse.

Saudi Arabia and Iran: Preserving Strategic Flexibility

Pakistan has historically sought to maintain important relations with both Saudi Arabia and Iran. This approach reflects geography, economic interests, security considerations, and the practical importance of avoiding unnecessary confrontation along its southwestern border.

An expansion of the Yemen conflict could make this balancing policy more difficult. Depending on the nature and extent of its involvement, Pakistani military support for Saudi Arabia could be interpreted in Tehran as part of a broader regional alignment. Conversely, limitations on certain forms of assistance could generate questions in Riyadh about the practical implications of the defense partnership.

Islamabad must therefore reconcile three priorities: maintaining confidence in its relationship with Saudi Arabia, avoiding an unnecessary deterioration in relations with Iran, and ensuring that its external commitments remain proportionate to its national capabilities.

Balochistan adds another dimension to this calculation. Security concerns, development challenges, cross-border connections, and local political dynamics make stability along the Iran-Pakistan frontier particularly important. A deterioration in bilateral relations could complicate border coordination and create additional pressures in an already sensitive region.

Maintaining relations with both countries does not require Islamabad to assume that their interests are identical or that every disagreement can be reconciled. Rather, it calls for a pragmatic foreign policy that distinguishes established defense commitments from broader military alignment.

Strategic flexibility should not be mistaken for indecision. For Pakistan, preserving diplomatic channels with Tehran while sustaining its partnership with Riyadh is a means of protecting national interests and reducing the risk that a regional confrontation will generate additional security challenges at home.

Regional Implications: Gulf Security and the Risk of Wider Polarization

The implications of the Yemen conflict extend beyond the immediate parties. Any expansion of military operations could affect maritime security, energy markets, commercial routes, and the diplomatic calculations of governments across the Gulf and the wider Arab world.

Regional positions should not, however, be treated as uniform. Governments may share an interest in protecting Saudi security while differing over the appropriate scope of military action, the management of tensions with Iran, and the prospects for a negotiated settlement. Some may regard additional defensive support as a contribution to deterrence, while others may be concerned that expanded offensive operations could intensify regional polarization.

For Pakistan, the diplomatic implications of a more direct military role could therefore extend well beyond the immediate operational theater. Islamabad might face the challenge of managing competing regional expectations while seeking to preserve its relationships with multiple partners.

The distinction between supporting an ally’s security and endorsing every available military option is particularly important in this context. Durable partnerships are strengthened by consultation, clearly defined responsibilities, and a shared understanding of escalation risks. They do not necessarily require complete agreement on every operational decision.

A carefully calibrated Pakistani role could help preserve the credibility of its partnership with Saudi Arabia while limiting the risk of being drawn into a wider confrontation. The objective should be to ensure that defense cooperation strengthens regional security rather than inadvertently contributing to a cycle of escalation.

Afghanistan and Domestic Security: Beyond Military Responses

Along Pakistan’s western frontier, relations with Afghanistan remain strained by Islamabad’s allegations that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operates from Afghan territory and uses cross-border sanctuaries to conduct attacks inside Pakistan. The Afghan authorities reject these allegations and oppose Pakistani military strikes across the border.

Resolving this dispute requires more than the exchange of accusations. Pakistan’s security concerns warrant serious examination, but claims regarding militant sanctuaries must be supported by verifiable evidence. Equally, official denials cannot by themselves resolve questions concerning cross-border militant activity. A sustainable approach requires practical security cooperation, reliable communication, and mechanisms for investigating specific incidents.

The domestic dimension of Pakistan’s security challenges is equally important. At a press conference in Peshawar on June 27, 2024, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), warned of deteriorating security conditions in parts of the former tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He described reports of armed groups establishing roadblocks, collecting money from travelers, restricting movement, and limiting the effective reach of police in certain areas.

These remarks do not independently establish the extent of militant control in the areas concerned. They nevertheless illustrate that concerns about the resurgence of armed groups have also been expressed within Pakistan’s domestic political arena.

This raises important questions about the effectiveness of the country’s security strategy. Why have some militant networks retained the capacity to operate despite repeated military campaigns? To what extent do intelligence limitations, weaknesses in local administration, economic deprivation, or inadequate post-operation stabilization contribute to the persistence of insecurity?

Pakistan’s broader counterterrorism challenge is reflected in the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s list of proscribed organizations, which contained 82 organizations in October 2024. This figure should not be interpreted as evidence that all listed groups remain equally active or present the same level of threat. The organizations differ in their origins, objectives, and operational capacities. Nonetheless, the list illustrates the range of security challenges confronting the state.

Two distinctions are essential. First, the presence of armed groups inside Pakistan does not exclude the possibility that TTP elements or sanctuaries exist in Afghanistan. Second, evidence of cross-border militant activity would not automatically justify every form of military action across the border. Each question requires its own evidentiary and legal assessment.

Civilian protection must remain central to this discussion. On October 1, 2026, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported at least ten civilian deaths, most of them children, and nine injuries in airstrikes affecting Kunar and Helmand provinces. The mission also reported that civilian deaths and injuries documented in connection with cross-border armed violence had exceeded 1,100 during 2026 up to that date. This broader figure concerns cross-border violence overall and should not be attributed to a single incident or operation.

The continuation of cross-border strikes and retaliatory measures risks transforming the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier into a prolonged security confrontation. If this occurs alongside expanded defense responsibilities in the Gulf, Islamabad could face simultaneous demands on its military, diplomatic, and financial resources.

A more sustainable approach would combine credible measures against militant networks with mechanisms for verifying security claims, maintaining communication between the two governments, and investigating border incidents. Military measures, where considered necessary, should be assessed alongside their legal implications, civilian consequences, and likely contribution to long-term stability.

Equally important is the governance of affected areas after military operations. Effective local administration, public services, reconstruction, and cooperation with communities are necessary to prevent armed groups from regaining influence. Without these elements, tactical military gains may fail to produce durable security.

Economic Constraints and the Sustainability of Strategic Commitments

Pakistan’s external security commitments cannot be assessed independently of its economic circumstances. Military operations, defensive deployments, and the management of multiple border tensions require sustained financial and human resources. These demands must be weighed against debt-servicing obligations, financing pressures, living costs, and the need for investment in public services and infrastructure.

It would be misleading to characterize the current situation as the worst in Pakistan’s history without a systematic comparison with earlier political, security, and economic crises. Nevertheless, the interaction between economic pressures and persistent insecurity in several regions clearly complicates the government’s strategic calculations.

The state must maintain credible defense capabilities while also investing in education, healthcare, infrastructure, reconstruction, and economic opportunities in affected communities. When populations bear the costs of prolonged insecurity without experiencing meaningful improvements in their living conditions, public confidence in state institutions may weaken.

Strategic effectiveness should therefore be measured not only by operational achievements, but also by the state’s capacity to prevent renewed violence, restore normal economic activity, and strengthen civilian institutions. External commitments should be accompanied by realistic assessments of their costs, duration, and political objectives.

Economic restraint, in this context, is not a rejection of strategic partnerships. It is a necessary component of responsible national security planning. A country’s ability to sustain its commitments depends on aligning its external ambitions with the resources required to support them.

Conclusion: From Managing Crises to Defining an Exit Strategy

Pakistan’s current strategic challenge extends beyond Yemen, Afghanistan, or its relationship with Iran. It concerns the country’s ability to establish priorities in a regional environment where defense commitments, geopolitical competition, domestic security pressures, and economic constraints increasingly interact.

Solidarity with Saudi Arabia can remain an important pillar of Pakistani foreign policy, provided that the scope of military participation is clearly defined. Relations with Iran require continued diplomatic engagement and practical cooperation on shared security concerns. Relations with Afghanistan, meanwhile, require a credible framework for addressing cross-border threats, protecting civilians, and preventing recurring incidents from escalating into a wider confrontation.

At home, Pakistan must strengthen the effectiveness of its security institutions, examine the factors contributing to the resurgence of militancy, and improve conditions in areas affected by prolonged insecurity. Expanding external commitments while leaving domestic challenges insufficiently addressed could increase the risk of strategic overextension.

The central question is therefore not simply whether Pakistan possesses the capacity to participate in another regional confrontation. It is whether Islamabad can define the objectives, limits, costs, and political end-state of its involvement before commitments become difficult to reverse.

Entering a crisis may be dictated by circumstances or existing obligations. Exiting it in a manner that protects national interests, preserves domestic stability, and sustains the credibility of strategic partnerships is a more demanding test of leadership.

Pakistan is not necessarily destined for a strategic breakdown. Yet the interaction of multiple crises leaves less room for miscalculation. The country’s long-term position will depend on its ability to distinguish essential commitments from avoidable entanglements, balance deterrence with diplomacy, and ensure that short-term responses contribute to sustainable political outcomes.

Ultimately, the challenge is not merely to manage multiple fronts, but to prevent them from becoming a single, interconnected crisis. For Islamabad, strategic success will be determined not by the breadth of its military engagement, but by its capacity to preserve freedom of action, maintain regional partnerships, and emerge from a period of heightened tension without compromising its national interests.

The original Arabic article was published by Al Ain News (UAE).

https://al-ain.com/article/pakistan-crises-saudi-arabia-houthis-yemen

. Key References

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. “Transcript of the Press Briefing by the Spokesperson on Friday, 9 October 2026.” Covers Pakistan’s defense commitments to Saudi Arabia, reports concerning Pakistani aircraft in Yemen, and tensions with Afghanistan.

Official source: https://mofa.gov.pk/press-releases/transcript-of-the-press-briefing-by-the-spokesperson-on-friday-09th-october-2026 “Transcript of the Press Briefing by the Spokesperson on Friday, 9 October 2026.” Covers Pakistan’s defense commitments to Saudi Arabia, reports concerning Pakistani aircraft in Yemen, and tensions with Afghanistan.Official source: Dawn. “Fake and Fabricated: Info Ministry Rejects Report Claiming PAF Jets Being Used Against Yemen’s Houthis.” October 8, 2026.

https://www.dawn.com/news/2035695/fake-and-fabricated-info-ministry-rejects-report-claiming-paf-jets-being-used-against-yemens-houthis “Fake and Fabricated: Info Ministry Rejects Report Claiming PAF Jets Being Used Against Yemen’s Houthis.” October 8, 2026. Arab News. “Pakistani Religious Party Leader Holds Tribal Council Meeting, Refuses to Back New Anti-Terrorism Operation.” June 27, 2024. Reports on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks in Peshawar concerning militant activity, roadblocks, and the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2538976/pakistan “Pakistani Religious Party Leader Holds Tribal Council Meeting, Refuses to Back New Anti-Terrorism Operation.” June 27, 2024. Reports on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks in Peshawar concerning militant activity, roadblocks, and the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dawn. “Pakistan Can Cross Border to Hunt TTP: Defence Minister Asif.” June 28, 2024. Covers Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks concerning Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fazlur Rehman’s position on military operations, and tensions with Afghanistan.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1842400/pakistan-can-cross-border-to-hunt-ttp-pakistan-can-cross-border-to-hunt-ttp “Pakistan Can Cross Border to Hunt TTP: Defence Minister Asif.” June 28, 2024. Covers Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks concerning Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fazlur Rehman’s position on military operations, and tensions with Afghanistan. National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Pakistan. 82 Organizations Proscribed by Ministry of Interior. October 6, 2024. Official list of proscribed organizations.

https://www.nacta.gov.pk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/proscribed-organizations-06-oct-2024.pdf 82 Organizations Proscribed by Ministry of Interior. October 6, 2024. Official list of proscribed organizations. United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). “UNAMA Confirms Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan.” October 1, 2026. Reports civilian casualties associated with airstrikes in Afghanistan and the broader consequences of cross-border armed violence.

https://unama.unmissions.org/en/node/136855 “UNAMA Confirms Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan.” October 1, 2026. Reports civilian casualties associated with airstrikes in Afghanistan and the broader consequences of cross-border armed violence. Associated Press. “Months of Fighting Between Afghanistan and Pakistan Have Killed Nearly 500 Afghan Civilians, UN Says.” July 2026. Reports on civilian casualties associated with cross-border fighting between October and June.

https://apnews.com/article/ea3b44f95662e38f189d9888a3193629 “Months of Fighting Between Afghanistan and Pakistan Have Killed Nearly 500 Afghan Civilians, UN Says.” July 2026. Reports on civilian casualties associated with cross-border fighting between October and June. World Bank. Pakistan: Economic Developments and Poverty Trends. A specific report and reporting period should be identified before citing quantitative indicators concerning poverty, public debt, inflation, or fiscal capacity.

World Bank Pakistan country page: https://www.worldbank.org/en/country/pakistan Pakistan: Economic Developments and Poverty Trends. A specific report and reporting period should be identified before citing quantitative indicators concerning poverty, public debt, inflation, or fiscal capacity.World Bank Pakistan country page:

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