Afghanistan Winter Storms Kill 61, Injure 110 Amid Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Severe winter storms sweeping across Afghanistan have killed at least 61 people and injured 110 others, according to government officials, worsening an already critical humanitarian situation in the country.

Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Saturday that heavy snowfall and intense rainfall over the past several days triggered deadly conditions nationwide. The storms, which struck between Wednesday and Friday, caused extensive damage, particularly in mountainous and rural regions where infrastructure remains fragile and disaster preparedness is limited.

Authorities confirmed that at least 458 homes were either destroyed or partially damaged, leaving hundreds of families without shelter during freezing temperatures. Major highways and inter-provincial roads have been blocked due to snow accumulation and heightened avalanche risks, isolating remote communities and slowing emergency response efforts.

The disaster unfolds amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where millions of people rely on international aid following years of conflict, economic collapse, widespread unemployment, food insecurity, and restricted access to essential services such as healthcare and electricity.

Winter conditions have further intensified hardship for families recently forced to return to Afghanistan after deportations from Pakistan and Iran. Many of these returnees lack adequate housing, heating, winter clothing, and basic survival supplies, placing them at heightened risk of illness, hunger, and exposure.

Meteorological authorities warn that snowfall is expected to continue in several regions throughout the coming week, raising fears of additional casualties, infrastructure damage, and prolonged isolation of vulnerable rural communities.

Humanitarian organizations and aid agencies caution that urgent assistance is needed, emphasizing that without rapid delivery of food, shelter, medical aid, and winter relief, the ongoing extreme weather could significantly deepen suffering among Afghanistan’s most vulnerable populations.

Donate Here