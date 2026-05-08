Afghan Migrants Accuse Turkish Border Forces of Abuse Near Iran Frontier: New Testimonies and Video Evidence Emerge

Afghan migrants have accused Turkish border guards of beatings, torture, and other forms of abuse along the Iran-Turkey border, according to recent testimonies and video footage shared with local media. The allegations add to a growing body of reports documenting harsh treatment of migrants attempting to enter Turkey from Iran.

Several Afghan nationals told local broadcasters that Turkish forces assaulted groups of migrants attempting to cross into Turkey earlier this week near the border region of Maku, in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province. One migrant, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, said he and at least 15 others were caught shortly after crossing a remote mountainous area. “They took our money, phones, and shoes, then beat us with batons and rifle butts,” he alleged.

Videos shared with the media though not independently verified showed visible injuries on several migrants, including bruises, lacerations, and marks consistent with blunt-force trauma. Some clips appeared to depict individuals limping or struggling to stand, with blood visible on their clothing.

Some migrants further claimed that detainees were taken to isolated, off-road locations after being apprehended and were subjected to severe beatings, sometimes lasting hours. Others alleged that injured migrants required urgent medical treatment following the incidents but were denied access to care before being pushed back across the border. A few described being stripped and left in freezing conditions overnight.

Turkish officials have not yet commented on the specific allegations. In the past, Ankara has denied systematic abuse, stating that its border guards act in accordance with the law while facing smuggling networks and infiltration attempts. However, human rights organizations have repeatedly urged Turkey to investigate such claims independently.

Rights groups and migrant advocates have long raised concerns over violence, human trafficking, and deadly conditions faced by Afghan migrants traveling through Iran and Turkey. The United Nations and several NGOs have documented cases of pushbacks, physical mistreatment, and extortion along the route, calling for transparent investigations and greater protection for vulnerable migrants.

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, thousands of Afghans have attempted to flee the country, driven by economic hardship, food insecurity, persecution, and the collapse of fundamental rights particularly for women, girls, and ethnic minorities. Many choose the Iran-Turkey corridor as a land route to Europe despite its dangers, including violent border enforcement, kidnappings by criminal gangs, and deadly smuggling operations.

The Iran-Turkey migration route has become one of the main arteries for Afghan migrants seeking to reach Europe, alongside the more perilous Mediterranean and Balkan routes. Smugglers often charge thousands of dollars per person, packing migrants into trucks or leading them on foot through rugged terrain. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), hundreds of migrants have died or gone missing on the Turkey-Iran border in recent years, with many bodies never recovered.

Advocates warn that without international pressure and transparent investigations, abuse along the frontier is likely to continue. “These are not isolated incidents,” said one migrant rights researcher based in Tehran. “The system of pushbacks and violence is a structural feature of border enforcement in this region.”

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