Nearly 3,000 Afghan Refugees Deported From Pakistan in a Single Day, Taliban Commission Reports

Pakistan deported nearly 3,000 Afghan refugees in a single day as it continues its large-scale campaign to expel undocumented migrants, according to Afghanistan’s Taliban-led High Commission for Migrants.

The commission said that 2,869 Afghan nationals were deported on Saturday, with the returnees entering Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province and the Spin Boldak crossing in southern Kandahar province. It also reported that Iran deported an additional 140 Afghan migrants through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat province and the Silk Road border crossing on the same day.

The latest wave of returns comes as Pakistan presses ahead with its deportation policy despite repeated appeals from humanitarian organizations, refugee advocates, and international agencies urging greater protections for vulnerable Afghans. Pakistani authorities have maintained that undocumented foreign nationals must leave the country as part of a nationwide immigration enforcement campaign.

Human rights groups and refugee organizations, however, have warned that many Afghans face significant dangers upon their return, including economic hardship, insecurity, and limited access to basic services. They have called on authorities to ensure that deportations comply with international humanitarian standards and that individuals with protection needs receive appropriate safeguards.

The continued influx of returnees is placing additional strain on Afghanistan, where millions of people already depend on humanitarian assistance. Aid agencies have repeatedly cautioned that the country is grappling with widespread poverty, high unemployment, food insecurity, and declining international aid, making it increasingly difficult to support large numbers of returning migrants.

Many deported families arrive with few possessions and limited financial resources, forcing them to confront immediate challenges in securing shelter, employment, healthcare, and education. Humanitarian organizations have warned that Afghanistan’s fragile economy and overstretched public services are ill-equipped to absorb the growing number of returnees without sustained international support.

The deportation campaign has also heightened anxiety among Afghan refugees still residing in Pakistan. Many report living under constant uncertainty and fear of arrest, detention, or forced removal, even as some continue to seek asylum or other forms of international protection.

According to Pakistani authorities, more than 1.177 million Afghan migrants have returned from Pakistan since the deportation campaign began in September 2023, making it one of the largest recent movements of displaced Afghans in the region.

While deportations from Iran have slowed in recent weeks, removals from Pakistan have continued largely uninterrupted. Together, Pakistan and Iran host millions of Afghans who fled decades of armed conflict, political upheaval, persecution, and economic instability in their home country.

Afghan refugees and advocacy groups have repeatedly warned that forced returns could expose vulnerable individuals including women, children, journalists, former government employees, human rights defenders, and others with protection concerns to heightened risks and an uncertain future. International humanitarian organizations continue to call for coordinated efforts to ensure that returning Afghans receive adequate assistance and protection as they reintegrate into communities already facing severe economic and social pressures.

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