Kremlin: Putin Discussed Iran, Ukraine War in Birthday Call with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Sunday Trump’s 80th birthday discussing the wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as an upcoming visit by U.S. envoys to Moscow, the Kremlin said.

The call, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, was described by both sides as “constructive but businesslike.” It marked the first direct conversation between the two leaders in over two months, following a period of heightened tensions over Russia’s renewed offensive in northeastern Ukraine.

Iran Nuclear Talks “Close” to Agreement

“The conversation focused on the situation surrounding the memorandum of understanding being drafted between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump said an agreement is close,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters following the call.

While Ushakov offered few specifics, sources familiar with the discussions indicated that the proposed memorandum would address Iran’s uranium enrichment levels in exchange for limited sanctions relief. Trump has previously sought direct engagement with Tehran despite withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term. The Kremlin has positioned itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran in recent months.

U.S. Envoys to Visit Russia Soon

Ushakov also confirmed that “it has been agreed that U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are currently closely involved in Iranian affairs, will return to Russia soon.” Neither the Kremlin nor the White House specified the exact date or agenda for the visit, though diplomatic analysts expect talks to focus on both Iran and potential backchannel communications regarding Ukraine.

Witkoff, a real estate investor and Trump ally, was named special envoy to the Middle East earlier this year. Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House adviser, has remained an informal diplomatic liaison for the administration, particularly on Israeli-Arab normalization and Iran.

Zelensky to Meet Trump at G7 Summit

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he will discuss the Russian invasion and peace efforts during a meeting with Trump at the upcoming G7 summit in France.

Speaking during his nightly address, Zelensky noted that he had also spoken by phone with the U.S. president ahead of the summit. “We discussed things that could help bring about peace now, and I informed the president about the latest developments on the battlefield and how our position has strengthened,” Zelensky said. “We agreed that we will discuss more during our meeting at the G7 summit.”

The G7 gathering, set to take place later this week in Biarritz, France, will bring together leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. While Russia was expelled from what was then the G8 following its 2014 annexation of Crimea, Moscow has sought to re-engage with the group on global security issues.

Mixed Signals on Ukraine Peace Prospects

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if re-elected, though he has not provided a detailed plan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local media following Sunday’s call that “there are no concrete peace proposals on the table yet,” but added that “the fact of dialogue itself is positive.”

Zelensky, meanwhile, has grown increasingly vocal about his desire to hold a global peace summit potentially excluding Russia later this year. Western allies have urged caution, warning that any peace deal must ensure Ukraine’s territorial integrity and long-term security guarantees.

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