Afghanistan A Squad Announced for Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday unveiled a 15-player Afghanistan A squad for an upcoming tri-nation one-day series featuring Sri Lanka A and India A, scheduled to take place later this month in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will run from June 9 to June 21, with all matches hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The three teams will compete in a double round-robin group stage, meaning each side will face the other twice. The top two teams after the group phase will then meet in the final on June 21.

Leadership and Key Selections

Imran Mir has been named captain of the Afghanistan A side, tasked with leading a balanced squad blending emerging talent with promising domestic performers. The team includes wicketkeepers Noor Rahman and Mohammad Ishaq, both of whom have shown consistency in Afghanistan’s domestic structure.

Other notable batting and all-round options include Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, and Baheer Shah Mahboob.

Full Afghanistan A Squad:

Imran Mir (Captain)

Noor Rahman (WK)

Mohammad Ishaq (WK)

Hassan Eisakhil

Khalid Taniwal

Ijaz Ahmadzai

Baheer Shah Mahboob

Faisal Khan Shinozada

Farmanullah Safi

Shams Ur Rahman

Khalil Gurbaz

Zahir Khan Pakteen

Faridoon Dawoodzai

Mohammad Ibrahim

Abdullah Ahmadzai

Tournament Schedule:

June 9: Sri Lanka A vs India A

June 11: Afghanistan A vs India A (Afghanistan’s opening match)

June 13: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A

Additional group-stage matches will follow the double round-robin format, culminating in the final on June 21.

Pathway to Senior Selection

The tri-nation series is viewed by the ACB as a critical development opportunity. It will offer emerging Afghan players exposure to high-pressure, multi-team international environments, with matches against two strong A sides from India and Sri Lanka. For selectors, the tournament also serves as a key evaluation platform ahead of future senior national team assignments, particularly in the ODI format.

With several exciting young talents in the lineup, Afghanistan A will look to make a strong impression in Dambulla and gain valuable experience on Sri Lankan pitches.

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