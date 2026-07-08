Shapoor Zadran’s Body Returns to Kabul as Family, Teammates, and Officials Pay Emotional Tribute

The mortal remains of former Afghanistan national cricket team fast bowler Shapoor Zadran arrived in Kabul on Wednesday evening, touching down at Hamid Karzai International Airport aboard a Kam Air flight from New Delhi, India. Zadran had been undergoing medical treatment in the Indian capital for several weeks before succumbing to a prolonged illness on Tuesday at the age of 38.

As the aircraft taxied to a halt, a somber and substantial crowd had already gathered at the airport to receive his body. Among those present were grieving family members, close relatives, childhood friends, senior government officials, and a significant contingent from Afghanistan’s cricket fraternity, all united in their grief for a man widely hailed as one of the nation’s cricketing pioneers.

The scene was marked by profound stoicism and dignity, as mourners many visibly emotional formed a respectful corridor to escort Zadran’s flag-draped coffin to a waiting hearse. The atmosphere was heavy with silence, punctuated only by prayers and the quiet sobs of those who had known him both on and off the field. Several current and former national team stalwarts were present to pay their final respects, including star spinner Rashid Khan and fellow pace-batter Ibrahim Zadran, both of whom stood solemnly alongside the casket, reflecting on the legacy of their departed colleague.

Zadran passed away in a hospital in Delhi after a long and valiant battle with illness, a struggle he had faced away from the public eye. His death has sent shockwaves through Afghanistan’s sporting community, leaving a void that many say will be difficult to fill.

A left-arm fast bowler known for his lively pace, awkward bounce, and unyielding competitive spirit, Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches across all formats between 2009 and 2020. While his career statistics including 48 ODI wickets and 30 T20I scalps tell only part of the story, it was his timing and temperament that etched his name into Afghan cricketing folklore. His most iconic moment came during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, when he struck the winning runs against Scotland in Dunedin, sealing Afghanistan’s first-ever victory in the tournament’s history. That innings, born of nerve and skill, remains one of the most celebrated chapters in the country’s cricketing journey.

Beyond the boundaries, Zadran was a quiet but influential leader in the dressing room—a mentor to younger bowlers, a calming presence under pressure, and a fierce patriot who wore the national crest with visible pride. He was instrumental in Afghanistan’s meteoric rise from Associate status to Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and his performances against top-tier nations helped legitimize his country’s place on the global stage. Many of today’s Afghan stars, including the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, have publicly acknowledged Zadran’s role in inspiring their own careers.

In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the cricketing world. Teammates past and present have taken to social media to share memories of his generosity, his infectious smile, and his unwavering dedication to the game. Former captains, opposition players, and cricket administrators from around the globe have also expressed their condolences, while fans in Kabul and beyond have held informal vigils, lighting candles and reciting prayers in his honor.

Afghanistan’s cricket board has announced that a memorial service will be held in the coming days, with plans to retire his jersey number as a mark of respect. Meanwhile, government officials have pledged to support Zadran’s family, including his young children, ensuring that the legacy of a man who gave so much to his nation endures long after his final over.

Shapoor Zadran may have left the crease for the last time, but his impact on Afghan cricket and on the hearts of those who watched him play will remain indelible. He was not just a bowler; he was a symbol of hope, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a nation that found joy and identity through the sport he loved.

Donate Here