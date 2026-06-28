Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to face off in Khost cricket friendly

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially confirmed that it will host Uzbekistan’s national cricket team for a one-off T20 International (T20I) fixture on July 10 at the Rahmat Wali Masroori Cricket Ground in Khost province. The match, which marks a significant step in regional cricketing ties, is scheduled to be a standalone friendly encounter but carries symbolic weight as the first senior-level bilateral meeting between the two nations.

According to an ACB media release, the game will be held within the framework of a local cricket league, serving both as a competitive warm-up for the Uzbek side and a developmental platform for Afghanistan’s emerging domestic talent. The fixture is a direct outcome of the Cricket Development Support Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the ACB and the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan in December last year, which laid the groundwork for technical exchanges, coaching support, and bilateral matches.

The match is set to begin at 9:00 AM local time, with an Afghan XI comprising a blend of national squad members and promising youngsters taking on the visiting Uzbek team. The encounter will be broadcast live across Afghanistan and made available to international audiences through a range of linear television channels and digital streaming platforms, underlining the ACB’s commitment to promoting the game beyond its borders.

In a statement quoted by the ACB, Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan emphasized the board’s proactive role in nurturing cricketing talent in associate and emerging nations. “The ACB remains fully dedicated to supporting the growth of cricket in countries like Uzbekistan, and we are equally prepared to extend similar assistance to any other nation genuinely committed to developing the sport,” Khan said. He reiterated that the ACB views such collaborations not just as sporting engagements but as long-term investments in the global cricketing ecosystem.

Khan also highlighted the ACB’s ongoing capacity-building initiatives, noting that the board has already conducted several training workshops and coaching seminars for members of the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan. In a particularly notable gesture, a group of Uzbek fast bowlers were invited to participate in the ACB’s specialized Fast Bowling Camp last year, where they received high-performance coaching and exposure to modern training methodologies.

Beyond the cricketing angle, Khan underscored the broader diplomatic and cultural significance of the fixture. He pointed out that Uzbekistan has consistently maintained a friendly and cooperative policy toward Afghanistan, and that the two countries have deepened their bilateral ties in recent years across multiple sectors, including healthcare, political dialogue, and trade. “Closer collaboration in cricket development will not only elevate the standard of the game in both nations but will also serve as a powerful catalyst for further strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between our neighboring peoples,” he added.

The July 10 match is expected to draw considerable local interest in Khost, a province with a passionate cricketing public, and is being viewed as a potential springboard for more frequent bilateral series and joint development programs in the future. With Afghanistan’s rising stature in international cricket and Uzbekistan’s growing ambitions, the encounter could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Central Asian cricketing relations.

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