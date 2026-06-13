Gurbaz’s Blistering Century in Vain as India Crush Afghanistan in ODI Opener

India secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the opening One-Day International of their bilateral series on Saturday, comfortably chasing down a modest target after Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive hundred had briefly threatened to alter the course of the match. The win gives India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Afghanistan’s Innings: Gurbaz Stands Alone

After being put in to bat, Afghanistan were bowled out for just 194 in 24.5 overs a total that seemed improbable at one stage, thanks largely to a breathtaking knock from wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He smashed 102 runs off a mere 51 balls, an innings laced with eight fours and eight sixes. It was Gurbaz’s ninth ODI century and his first against India.

Gurbaz’s brilliance accounted for more than half of Afghanistan’s total. His aggressive strokeplay helped rescue the visitors from a disastrous middle-order collapse, during which Afghanistan lost four wickets for just 29 runs. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed a steady 27, while Azmatullah Omarzai added 26, but no other batter reached double figures.

The match also witnessed personal milestones for Afghanistan. Gurbaz became only the second Afghan cricketer, after Mohammad Nabi, to hit 200 sixes in international cricket. Meanwhile, Shahidi surpassed 2,500 runs in ODIs, underscoring his consistent presence in the middle order.

Despite these achievements, Afghanistan’s total proved far too low on a batting-friendly surface, leaving their bowlers with an uphill task.

India’s Chase: Ruthless and Efficient

In response, India reached 195 for 3 in just 22.5 overs, sealing victory with more than two overs to spare. The chase was anchored by opener Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer, who top-scored with a fluent 52 not out. Captain Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 31, ensuring no late hiccups.

Afghanistan’s bowlers did manage early breakthroughs. Rashid Khan, continuing his fine form, trapped Kishan lbw for 34, while debutant Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi claimed his first ODI wicket by having Shreyas Iyer caught at mid-on. Sharifi, a right-arm fast bowler, became the 66th player to represent Afghanistan in ODI cricket—a rare bright moment in an otherwise difficult debut.

However, the Indian middle-order, led by Iyer and Pandya, showed no signs of pressure, rotating strike and finding boundaries at will to complete the chase without further damage.

Looking Ahead

The defeat leaves Afghanistan trailing 1-0 in the series, a disappointing result despite Gurbaz’s memorable century. His explosive knock briefly raised hopes of a competitive total, but the lack of support from the rest of the batting lineup proved fatal.

Afghanistan will now need to regroup quickly as they prepare for the second ODI, knowing that their bowlers must defend a much larger total or their batters must fire collectively to level the series. India, meanwhile, will look to seal the series with another dominant batting performance.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 194 all out in 24.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 102, Hashmatullah Shahidi 27; India bowlers Mukesh Kumar 3/38, Prasidh Krishna 2/42)

India: 195/3 in 22.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 52*, Ishan Kishan 34; Rashid Khan 1/34, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi 1/45)

Result: India won by 7 wickets

Series: India leads 1-0

The second ODI is scheduled for [insert date/venue if known], where Afghanistan will fight to stay alive in the series.

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