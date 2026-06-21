India Complete Dominant 3–0 Sweep, Clinch ODI Series Against Afghanistan with Commanding 9-Wicket Victory

The Indian cricket team delivered a masterclass in clinical chasing as they defeated Afghanistan in the third and final One Day International, sealing the series with a resounding 9-wicket win and lifting the trophy in style. The victory capped off a flawless campaign, with India sweeping the three-match series 3–0.

After Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that offered early assistance to the bowlers, the visitors struggled to build momentum. They were eventually bowled out for 218 in 44.2 overs, a total that always seemed below par on a surface that flattened out as the game progressed.

The backbone of Afghanistan’s innings was a gritty captain’s knock from Hashmatullah Shahidi, who anchored the batting effort with a determined 102 off 131 deliveries. His innings, which included eight well-timed boundaries, was a lone hand in an otherwise fragile batting display. Apart from Shahidi, no other Afghan batter managed to cross the 30-run mark, as India’s bowling attack maintained relentless pressure throughout the middle overs. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel was particularly effective, sharing four wickets between them and stifling the run flow in the critical phases.

In response, India’s chase was nothing short of surgical. The openers came out with an aggressive intent, quickly erasing any hopes Afghanistan had of defending their total. India reached the target of 219 with ease, losing just one wicket and finishing at 219/1 in only 28.4 overs a remarkable display of controlled aggression that underscored the gulf in experience and depth between the two sides.

The opening partnership laid the foundation, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting on a century stand that took the game away from Afghanistan. Gill, in particular, was fluent, playing a range of elegant strokes, while Rohit provided the explosive touch. The only dismissal came when Gill was run out for a well-made 68, but by then, the result was a mere formality. Virat Kohli then joined Rohit to see the chase through, with the captain remaining unbeaten on 72 off 62 deliveries, punctuating the victory with a flurry of boundaries.

This comprehensive win was the perfect finale to a series India had already pocketed after victories in the first two ODIs—a 7-wicket win in the opener and a massive 170-run rout in the second match. The 3–0 whitewash not only highlights India’s formidable depth across all departments but also serves as a significant confidence booster as they look ahead to upcoming international assignments.

For Afghanistan, despite the disappointing scoreline, Shahidi’s fighting century and moments of promise with the ball offer glimpses of potential. However, the series exposed their over-reliance on a few key players and their struggle to counter India’s spin attack in the middle overs.

As the Indian team lifted the series trophy, it was a moment of celebration for a unit that had been clinical, ruthless, and thoroughly professional from the very first ball of the series.

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