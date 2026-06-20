“Strategic Depth” and the Pursuit of Stability

A critical assessment of Pakistan–Afghanistan relations, viewed beyond the official narratives and through the lens of ground realities, suggests that Pakistan’s pursuit of strategic interests has often been tied to an Afghanistan marked by instability, weak governance, and shifting power structures. While this approach may have served short-term strategic calculations, it has drawn persistent criticism for undermining Afghan sovereignty, eroding bilateral trust, and contributing to regional instability. The long-term consequence has been the growth of anti-Pakistan sentiment in Afghan society and a widening gap between strategic ambition and the requirements of durable peace, stability, and constructive regional cooperation.

Assessed against its stated objectives and the historical record of the past several decades, the “strategic depth” doctrine presents an over all record of limited success and significant consequences. Rather than producing a stable and consistently friendly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the period during which the doctrine influenced policy was marked by recurring instability, mutual distrust, and repeated tensions between the two states. These outcomes raise serious questions about the effectiveness of the doctrine as a framework for advancing Pakistan’s long-term security interests and suggest that its underlying assumptions warrant critical re-evaluation in light of their practical consequences for both countries.

If Pakistan’s motives are genuinely rooted in security concerns rather than the pursuit of strategic leverage, it would be reasonable to expect that the lessons of the past five decades would have prompted a reassessment of its approach. If a stable Afghanistan is indeed viewed as essential to Pakistan’s long-term security, the experience of successive Soviet, U.S., and NATO military interventions should have demonstrated the ineffectiveness of coercive measures and military force in achieving durable political and security objectives in Afghanistan. Consequently, continued reliance on such approaches risks reproducing patterns of instability similar to those witnessed throughout Afghanistan’s recent history.

In addition, there is no historical evidence on record to support the claim that Afghanistan has sought to exploit the India–Pakistan rivalry in a manner that would justify such a far-reaching strategy. On the contrary, Afghanistan has at times assured Pakistan that, even in the event of war with India, it need not fear threats from its western border. This strengthens the argument that Pakistan’s pursuit of an unstable and dependent Afghanistan has been driven less by genuine security imperatives and more by the strategic logic of the “strategic depth” doctrine.

While no definitive evidence conclusively proves the true intent behind the policy, but developments over the last five decades suggest that strategic depth may have been aimed less at securing Pakistan from Afghan threats and more at ensuring that an unstable Afghanistan remained within Pakistan’s sphere of influence. From this perspective, Afghanistan was viewed not merely as a sovereign neighboring state but as a strategic space through which Pakistan could obtain political leverage, advance regional interests, and enhance its bargaining position in relation to both regional and international actors. The objective was not necessarily territorial control but rather the cultivation of a favorable political and security environment that could be leveraged in broader regional competition.

The consequences of this approach have been profound. Rather than fostering mutual trust and cooperation, persistent efforts to influence Afghan political and security affairs contributed to cycles of instability. Over time, Afghanistan increasingly became an arena in which strategic calculations often took precedence over normal state-to-state relations. This approach fueled anti-interference sentiments, and weakened prospects for constructive bilateral engagement. Military operations, proxy calculations, counter-narratives, and retaliatory measures gradually became recurring features of bilateral relations, entrenching a pattern of confrontation that neither side found easy to escape.

A major contradiction of this approach lies in Pakistan’s constant relationship with non-state armed groups. Over several decades, Pakistan has been accused by numerous governments, analysts, and international observers of supporting, facilitating, or tolerating various militant networks for strategic purposes. It is difficult to deny that the regional militant landscape was significantly shaped by policies pursued during successive Afghan conflicts. Many of these groups were initially perceived as useful instruments for advancing strategic objectives and projecting influence beyond conventional state capabilities.

History has repeatedly shown that militant organizations rarely remain permanently aligned with the interests of their sponsors. As political and security conditions evolve, such groups often develop independent agendas, fragment into competing factions, or move beyond the control of those who once viewed them as strategic assets.

Consequently, actors initially perceived as useful instruments of policy may later become sources of insecurity for their former patrons. From this perspective, the reported presence of anti-Pakistan militant groups in Afghanistan may reflect not only Afghan policies or intentions, but also the long-term consequences of reliance on non-state actors in pursuit of strategic objectives.

Over time, it also imposed significant costs on Pakistan by constraining opportunities for regional economic integration and entangling the country in enduring security challenges. Rather than expanding strategic flexibility, the pursuit of influence often narrowed policy options and reinforced cycles of confrontation.

Viewed through this lens, the contemporary Afghanistan–Pakistan security crisis is not merely the product of recent events. Rather, it represents the cumulative outcome of a strategy that frequently prioritized influence over regional stability. In seeking to manage perceived threats through indirect means and strategic leverage, this approach helped generate a self-reinforcing cycle of insecurity whose consequences continue to shape the region today.

In conclusion, the historical record suggests that Pakistan’s so-called security-oriented strategic depth doctrine failed to achieve its stated objectives. Rather than producing lasting security and a stable relationship with Afghanistan, it contributed to decades of instability, mistrust, and recurring conflict. The experience of the past five decades indicates that sustainable security is more likely to be achieved through mutual respect, non-interference, and regional cooperation than through the pursuit of strategic influence. Viewed in this light, strategic depth appears less a strategic success than a strategic failure, the consequences of which continue to shape both countries and underscore the urgent need for critical reassessment.

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