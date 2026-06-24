Ronaldo Brace Powers Portugal to 5-0 Rout of Uzbekistan, Makes History in Houston

Cristiano Ronaldo turned back the clock with a vintage two-goal performance on Tuesday, propelling Portugal to their first victory of the 2026 World Cup a resounding 5-0 demolition of outmatched Uzbekistan at NRG Stadium in Houston.

In doing so, the 41-year-old etched his name even deeper into football folklore. According to Reuters, Ronaldo became the first player in men’s World Cup history to score in six different editions of the tournament a staggering feat of longevity spanning from Germany 2006 to the current North American showcase. His brace also lifted him past the legendary Eusébio as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in World Cup finals, with 10 goals. And at 41 years and 110 days, he now stands as the second-oldest goal-scorer in World Cup history, trailing only Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who scored at age 42 in 1994.

The performance was a pointed response to critics who had questioned his influence after Portugal’s underwhelming 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their opener. Ronaldo struck in the 6th and 39th minutes, continuing a sweltering North American summer trend of superstar braces following Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland, all of whom have netted multiple goals in a match this month.

Portugal (1-0-1, 4 points) now sit second in Group K and have their eyes firmly on top spot. A victory over group leaders Colombia (2-0-0, 6 points) on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida, would see them seize the group crown. Colombia later strengthened their hold on first place with a gritty 1-0 win over DR Congo on Tuesday night.

Uzbekistan (0-2-0, 0 points) remain mathematically alive in the race for the round of 32, but their hopes are dim. They must beat DR Congo on Saturday in Atlanta and rely on other results to fall their way.

Match Summary: Portugal in Command from the Start

Portugal wasted no time asserting dominance. Ronaldo nearly opened the scoring in the 4th minute with a glancing header that skimmed just wide a warning shot Uzbekistan failed to heed. Two minutes later, João Cancelo marauded down the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross that met Ronaldo’s boot perfectly just outside the six-yard box. The one-timed finish past goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov was as clinical as it was inevitable.

The lead doubled in the 17th minute from a cleverly worked free kick. With the crowd and Uzbek wall expecting Ronaldo to unleash his trademark thunderbolt, it was Nuno Mendes who stole the show, curling an exquisite effort around the wall and into the net from the edge of the box.

Uzbekistan thought they had pulled one back in the 29th minute when Azizjon Ganiev smashed a spectacular strike from long range. But the celebration was short-lived: a VAR review determined that Ganiev had fouled Cancelo in the build-up while winning possession back. The goal was rightly overturned, and the momentum stayed firmly with Portugal.

Just ten minutes later, Ronaldo doubled his tally. Bruno Fernandes sparked a rapid counter-attack, surging forward before sliding the ball to Ronaldo on the right flank. The veteran forward took a composed touch and fired a low, precise shot across Nematov into the far corner a finish of timeless quality.

Second-Half Dominance and Late Flourish

Ronaldo chased his hat-trick with trademark hunger. In the 55th minute, he feinted over a free kick, jogged past the wall, and attempted to receive a disguised pass from Fernandes, but Nematov read the play well and smothered the effort. The crowd roared in anticipation each time he touched the ball, but the third goal remained elusive.

Portugal made it 4-0 in the 60th minute when another set-piece caused chaos in the Uzbek box. A whipped delivery deflected off a defender’s shoulder and trickled past a helpless Nematov, with the goalkeeper ultimately credited with an own goal.

Uzbekistan managed sporadic forays forward in the second half but lacked the incision to trouble Portugal’s backline. The rout was complete in the 87th minute when Rafael Leão, who had been a lively presence off the bench, collected a pass inside the box and fired a right-footed strike into the roof of the net from point-blank range.

Looking Ahead

For Portugal, the performance was a statement of intent. With Ronaldo defying age and expectation, and a supporting cast brimming with creativity, they look increasingly dangerous as the tournament progresses. The clash with Colombia on Saturday promises to be a blockbuster decider for Group K supremacy.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, must regroup quickly. Their World Cup dream hangs by a thread, and only a dramatic turnaround against DR Congo can keep their knockout-stage ambitions alive.

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