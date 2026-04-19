Arab and Islamic Nations Condemn Israel’s Reported Diplomatic Move on Somaliland

Sixteen Arab and Islamic countries have jointly condemned Israel’s reported decision to appoint a diplomatic envoy to Somaliland, warning that the move risks undermining Somalia’s sovereignty and regional stability.

In a joint statement issued in Doha, foreign ministers from nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Pakistan said the step constituted a “blatant violation” of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia. The statement explicitly referred to Somaliland as a “so-called” entity, underscoring the signatories’ firm position that the self-declared republic which proclaimed independence from Somalia in 1991 lacks any form of international recognition. Somalia’s federal government continues to regard Somaliland as an integral part of its territory.

“We reiterate our categorical rejection of all unilateral actions that infringe upon the unity or sovereignty of states,” the ministers said, adding that they fully support Somalia’s federal institutions as “the sole representatives of the will of the Somali people.”

The group also argued that Israel’s reported move contravenes international law, including the United Nations Charter and the founding principles of the African Union, both of which emphasize respect for territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders inherited from colonial rule.

Broader regional and diplomatic implications

Analysts say the issue is particularly sensitive in the Horn of Africa, where questions of recognition and sovereignty remain closely tied to security, political stability, and competition among external powers. While Somaliland has developed its own functioning government, currency, and security structures over the past three decades and has held multiple relatively peaceful elections it has struggled to gain formal international recognition. No UN member state has officially recognized its independence, though it has maintained informal ties with several countries, including Ethiopia and Taiwan.

The ministers warned that any steps perceived as recognizing Somaliland could set a “dangerous precedent,” potentially fueling tensions in the region and complicating efforts to maintain peace and stability. They also expressed concern that such a move could embolden other separatist movements across Africa and the Arab world.

Israel’s silence and possible motivations

Israel has not publicly detailed the scope or status of the reported diplomatic appointment. However, diplomatic observers note that Jerusalem has been expanding its footprint in Africa in recent years, seeking to bolster alliances and counter growing influence from Iran and Turkey. Somaliland, which lies along key shipping lanes near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, has strategic value. In return for potential recognition or closer ties, Somaliland has reportedly offered Israel the possibility of establishing surveillance or military facilities though no official agreement has been confirmed.

A history of shifting alliances

The reported outreach to Somaliland also comes amid strained relations between Israel and Somalia’s federal government. Somalia has historically aligned with the Arab League’s positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has not normalized ties with Israel. In contrast, Somaliland has signaled openness to cooperation with Jerusalem, viewing it as a path to greater international legitimacy.

As of now, no further details have emerged regarding the timeline or scope of Israel’s purported diplomatic mission. However, the joint condemnation from 16 nations one of the largest coordinated responses to an unconfirmed diplomatic move in recent years highlights the depth of opposition to any unilateral action that could redraw the political map of the Horn of Africa.

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