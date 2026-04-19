Former President Obama meets Mamdani in New York City before reading to preschoolers

Former President Barack Obama met with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday for their first in-person meeting, visiting a child care center in New York where they read to preschoolers and led a singalong.

The visit, informal in tone but politically notable, saw the two leaders read the children’s book “Alone and Together” before joining the group in singing “The Wheels on the Bus.” Neither Obama nor Mamdani took questions from reporters during or after the event.

The meeting comes at a consequential moment early in Mamdani’s tenure. The 34-year-old mayor, a self-described democratic socialist, recently passed his 100th day in office and has quickly emerged as one of the most closely watched figures in Democratic politics. His rise has been fueled by a platform focused on affordability, with policies aimed at reducing the cost of living and expanding access to housing and public services for New York City’s working class.

Obama, still a central figure within the Democratic Party, has reportedly offered to serve as a mentor and sounding board for Mamdani. The relationship reflects a broader effort within the party to connect established leadership with a new generation of progressive politicians whose agendas are reshaping its direction.

At the same time, Mamdani has been navigating a complex relationship with President Donald Trump. He has met with Trump twice at the White House in November and again in February to discuss federal support and policy coordination on issues affecting New York City.

While those meetings were described as constructive, tensions have recently surfaced. Earlier this week, Trump criticized Mamdani on social media, accusing him of “destroying New York” through his tax policies and raising the possibility of withdrawing federal funding from the city.

The juxtaposition of Saturday’s community-focused event with the broader political backdrop underscores Mamdani’s current position: balancing local governance and public engagement with high-stakes national political dynamics, while building relationships across both Democratic leadership and a Republican administration.

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