At least 15 killed, dozens injured as protests rock Pakistan-administered Kashmir

At least 15 people, including 11 civilians and four security personnel, have been killed in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to local authorities. Dozens more have been injured as tensions continue to rise across the region.

The unrest erupted over long-standing political grievances, particularly opposition to the reservation of 12 seats in the regional legislative assembly for Kashmiri refugees living outside the territory. Protesters argue that these seats give unfair political advantage to non-resident groups and undermine local representation.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a coalition of civil society groups and activists, had called for a march toward Muzaffarabad, the regional capital. However, authorities banned the group ahead of the demonstration, accusing its leadership of sedition and ordering legal action against key organizers.

Despite the restrictions, thousands of protesters took to the streets and joined the march. Tensions escalated quickly as security forces moved to block protest routes, leading to widespread confrontations in multiple districts. Reports indicate that clashes involved tear gas, baton charges, and stone-pelting, with both protesters and security personnel among the casualties.

Authorities have also imposed internet shutdowns and carried out mass arrests, further intensifying criticism from rights organizations. Amnesty International condemned the response, alleging excessive use of force and restrictions on freedom of assembly and expression.

The demonstrators are demanding the abolition of the reserved refugee seats, insisting that all legislative positions should be open to contest by permanent residents of the region. They argue that the current arrangement distorts democratic representation in the assembly.

However, the region’s Supreme Court has previously ruled that the reserved seats are constitutionally protected and cannot be removed through administrative or political decisions alone, complicating efforts to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

As the situation remains volatile, there are growing concerns that further protests and security operations could deepen the crisis in the coming days.

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