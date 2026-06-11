Guterres: Restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz Destabilize the World

António Guterres has warned that restrictions on shipping rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas could destabilize the entire world.

In a post on X on Thursday, June 11, Guterres said that even under the best-case scenario, the consequences of the situation would continue for months, with developing countries likely to suffer the greatest impact.

The UN Secretary-General called for a full ceasefire and the restoration of navigation rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

“The world needs a complete ceasefire—one in which navigation rights and freedoms are fully restored in line with international law,” he said.

Iranian media had previously reported that recent tensions and confrontations between Iran and the United States in the Persian Gulf had led to the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, concerns continue to grow over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the potential consequences for the global economy.