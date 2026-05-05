Deadly Explosion at Fireworks Factory in China Leaves Dozens Dead, Triggers Industry Shutdown

An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in central China has killed at least 26 people and injured 61 others, prompting authorities to suspend all fireworks production in the surrounding region as investigators work to determine the cause of the disaster.

The blast occurred on Monday afternoon in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The facility was reportedly operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, located in Liuyang a county-level city under Changsha’s administration and one of China’s प्रमुख hubs for fireworks production.

Massive Blast and Challenging Rescue Effort

Officials described a chaotic and dangerous scene following the explosion. A large quantity of fireworks ignited, triggering a chain reaction of continuous blasts that complicated rescue operations. Warehouses storing gunpowder posed an ongoing risk to emergency teams, while parts of the factory collapsed, trapping workers and blocking access routes.

Ding Weiming, a senior official from Changsha’s emergency management bureau, said rescue crews faced extreme hazards, including unstable structures and lingering explosives. Despite these dangers, nearly 500 firefighters, medical personnel, and rescue workers were deployed to the site.

Aerial footage broadcast by China Central Television showed thick plumes of white smoke rising from the fabric area well into Tuesday, underscoring the scale of the destruction.

Government Response and Accountability Measures

Changsha Mayor Chen Bozhang confirmed that search and rescue operations were largely completed, with authorities now focused on identifying victims and verifying casualty figures. He expressed deep sorrow and issued a public apology to the victims’ families and the wider community, stating that officials felt “extremely pained and deeply remorseful.”

In response to the tragedy, all fireworks and firecracker factories in Liuyang have been ordered to halt production indefinitely. Authorities have also detained the individual responsible for the company as part of an ongoing investigation.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, called for “all-out efforts” to locate any remaining missing persons and ensure the injured receive proper medical care. He also ordered a swift and thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion, emphasizing the need for strict accountability. Additionally, he urged local governments to strengthen safety inspections, improve risk management in high-hazard industries, and reinforce measures to protect public safety.

A Pattern of Safety Concerns

The explosion comes amid recurring safety incidents in China’s fireworks industry, particularly around peak production periods such as the Lunar New Year. Earlier this year, at least two deadly explosions were reported at fireworks shops during the holiday season.

Liuyang, often referred to as the “fireworks capital” of China, plays a crucial role in the global pyrotechnics market. According to trade data, China exported approximately $1.14 billion worth of fireworks last year accounting for more than two-thirds of global supply.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the explosion, but early indications suggest that improper storage or handling of volatile materials may have contributed. Investigators are expected to examine safety protocols, regulatory compliance, and potential negligence.

As the investigation continues, the tragedy has once again drawn attention to industrial safety standards in high-risk sectors, raising questions about oversight, enforcement, and the human cost of rapid production in hazardous industries.

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