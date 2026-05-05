Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Paint the Beach with Romance in ‘King’

The iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is back together on screen for their much-anticipated upcoming film, King. Currently filming in the scenic locales of Cape Town, South Africa, the actors were recently spotted shooting a romantic beach song sequence against a golden sunset and the glimpses from the sets have already set the internet ablaze.

SRK Deepika Dance Video Goes Viral

Leaked visuals from the shoot show Shah Rukh and Deepika walking toward each other on a windswept beach before breaking into a series of graceful, choreographed dance moves. Dressed in stunning neutral-toned, breezy outfits that complement the coastal backdrop, the pair looks every bit the romantic leads fans adore. Their undeniable on-screen chemistry has once again captivated audiences, who are now eagerly waiting to see the full sequence on the big screen.

Adding to the growing frenzy, a candid video earlier surfaced showing Shah Rukh offering his hand to Deepika as they walked together. Deepika, radiant in a bright orange top and flowy trousers, accepted the gesture without hesitation creating a heartwarming, unscripted moment that fans have been swooning over. This small yet genuine interaction has only intensified the excitement surrounding the film.

[Video] Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/pTsHSNdcoi — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 4, 2026

Director’s Appeal to Fans

Amid the flood of leaked footage, director Siddharth Anand took to social media to request fans not to circulate unauthorised clips. Emphasising the team’s dedication to delivering the best possible cinematic experience, Anand asked audiences to wait for the official release of the film’s visuals and promotional assets. “We are working hard to bring you something special,” he noted, urging patience and respect for the creative process.

A Star-Studded Cast

King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, and it marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays his protégé. According to early reports, Shah Rukh will portray a seasoned assassin, while Suhana’s character is being trained for high-stakes, dangerous missions.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma. With such a powerhouse lineup, King is shaping up to be a multi-generational entertainer that blends action, romance, and family drama.

Grand Release Date

Despite the leaks, fan enthusiasm for King remains undiminished. The film is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on 24 December 2026, perfectly positioned as a holiday blockbuster. With Shah Rukh and Deepika’s iconic pairing back in the spotlight, King is already being tipped as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

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