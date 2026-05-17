Ukraine Drones Kill 4 in Russia as Moscow Faces Largest Attack in Over a Year

At least four people were killed in a large-scale Ukrainian drone assault on Russian territory overnight, including strikes targeting the Moscow region in what authorities described as the capital’s biggest drone attack in more than a year.

Russian officials said three people were killed in the Moscow region, while another person died in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border as hundreds of drones were launched across multiple parts of the country.

Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said a woman was killed when a residential home was struck in the city of Khimki, north of the capital. Emergency workers were continuing to search through the rubble for another possible victim. Two additional fatalities were reported in the village of Pogorelki in the Mytishchi district, where drone strikes caused significant damage.

Vorobyov said several residential high-rise buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged across the region, forcing emergency crews to respond to multiple impact sites.

Russia’s air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 81 drones heading toward Moscow since midnight, according to the state-run TASS news agency, citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The scale of the assault made it the largest drone attack on the Russian capital in over a year.

Sobyanin said at least 12 people were injured, most of them in the area surrounding Moscow’s oil refinery. Three residential homes were also damaged. He added that while debris fell near the facility, the refinery’s core technological infrastructure remained intact and operations were not significantly affected.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense units shot down a total of 556 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight and into Sunday morning, marking one of the largest aerial bombardments reported since the start of the conflict.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the country’s largest international airport, said drone debris had fallen on its grounds but caused no structural damage or disruption to operations.

The latest assault underscores the growing reach and intensity of Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign, which has increasingly targeted strategic infrastructure deep inside Russian territory as the war enters a new and more technologically driven phase. Russian authorities have vowed retaliation, while Ukraine has not officially commented on the operation.

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