Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash Claims 14 Lives

At least 14 people were killed on Sunday when a helicopter operated by Saudi state oil giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, a strategic industrial city on Saudi Arabia’s eastern Gulf coast, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported .

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) in the Ras Tanura area, which is home to one of the world’s largest offshore oil-loading terminals and a major Aramco oil refinery . All 14 individuals on board were Saudi nationals, and there were no survivors, according to a statement from the Saudi Energy Ministry . The ministry confirmed that an investigation has been launched in coordination with relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident, which remains unknown at this time .

Context of Regional Tensions and Oil Operations

The tragedy comes just days after Aramco resumed crude oil loadings at the Ras Tanura terminal on Friday, following a nearly four-month disruption . Operations had been halted due to security concerns in the region, including the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane amid heightened conflict between the United States and Iran . Ras Tanura previously handled more than 5 million barrels of crude oil per day and is critical to Saudi Arabia’s energy exports to markets in Europe and Asia .

While the recent resumption of loadings at the port was seen as a sign of recovery in Gulf energy exports following an interim ceasefire agreement, authorities have stated there is no immediate indication that the helicopter crash was the result of hostile activity . Aramco, which operates a large corporate aircraft fleet, has not yet publicly commented on the incident, and the investigation into what caused the fatal crash is ongoing .

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