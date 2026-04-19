Spain Calls for Suspension of European Partnership with Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Sunday that his country will formally request that the European Union terminate its association agreement with Israel, which he accused of “violating international law.”

Speaking at an electoral rally in the Andalusia region, Sánchez stated: “This coming Tuesday, the Spanish government will present a proposal to Europe aimed at dissolving the partnership agreement between the EU and Israel,” signed in the year 2000.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Sánchez declared: “A government that violates international law cannot be a partner of the European Union,” referring explicitly to the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.

Strained Relations

These remarks come amid already tense relations between Spain and Israel. Spain has emerged as one of the harshest critics of U.S. and Israeli military campaigns in Iran and Lebanon, despite Washington’s threats to penalize uncooperative NATO members.

Sánchez has recently escalated his political rhetoric against Israel. He has opposed Israeli military operations in both Iran and Lebanon, called for suspending the EU-Israel association agreement, and insisted that such violations “must not go unpunished.” Furthermore, Sánchez ordered the closure of Spanish airspace to any aircraft involved in what he described as a “reckless and illegal conflict.”

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned Madrid’s ban on ships and aircraft transporting weapons to Israel through Spanish ports or airspace, labeling the move “antisemitic.”

Diplomatic Escalation

In March of last year, Spain took another step in its diplomatic escalation by relieving its ambassador to Israel, Ana Salomón Pérez, of her duties. This decision effectively downgraded bilateral diplomatic relations to the level of chargé d’affaires.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported at the time: “Spain has relieved its ambassador to Israel of her duties, effectively lowering diplomatic relations to the chargé d’affaires level.” No official explanation was given for the ambassador’s removal, though it followed a Spanish government meeting held days earlier.

These measures are not unprecedented. In September of last year, the Spanish government approved a royal decree imposing a comprehensive ban on arms sales to Israel. Notably, on September 9, Spain adopted a nine-article resolution imposing sanctions on Israel, while postponing articles related to a full arms embargo and other military matters for “technical and legal reasons.”

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