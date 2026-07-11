Trump Threatens ‘Complete Decimation’ of Iran with 1,000 Missiles if Assassination Plot Proceeds

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump issued a stark and sweeping military warning to Iran on Friday, declaring that the United States would “completely decimate” the Islamic Republic if the Iranian government attempts or successfully carries out an assassination plot against him.

In a forceful post on his social media platform, Truth Social, the President revealed that U.S. military assets are already poised for an overwhelming response. “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” Trump wrote.

The President further stated that he has pre-authorized a sustained campaign of retaliation, removing any ambiguity about the administration’s readiness. “Orders have already been given, and the US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” he added.

The remarks, which were confirmed by Reuters, represent one of the most explicit military ultimatums issued by the Trump administration regarding Iran in recent months. They come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, fueled by long-standing accusations that Iranian intelligence networks have been actively plotting retaliation against U.S. officials including the former president for the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

While the White House has not formally detailed the specific intelligence underpinning Trump’s claims, U.S. officials have repeatedly warned in recent weeks that Iran poses a persistent threat to American leaders and military personnel abroad. The President’s post appears designed to signal both a zero-tolerance posture and a deterrent message, making clear that any attack even an unsuccessful one would invite catastrophic military consequences.

National security analysts noted that the scope of the threatened response including the destruction of “all areas” of Iran would likely constitute a full-scale military campaign, far exceeding targeted strikes. Such an operation would have profound geopolitical and humanitarian ramifications, potentially drawing in regional allies and adversaries alike.

As of Friday evening, the Iranian government had not issued an official response to Trump’s statement. However, Tehran has previously dismissed U.S. allegations of assassination plotting as baseless propaganda, while simultaneously vowing revenge for Soleimani’s killing a promise that has kept bilateral relations on a knife’s edge for years.

The Pentagon declined to comment on specific operational details, but a senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that U.S. Central Command has reviewed updated contingency plans for the region in accordance with the President’s directive. The official emphasized that the military remains in a heightened state of readiness, though no immediate force posture changes have been publicly announced.

This latest escalation underscores the volatile nature of U.S.-Iran relations as the 2026 election cycle approaches, with the President framing national security and deterrence as central pillars of his administration’s foreign policy legacy. Whether the warning serves as a genuine preparatory order or a high-stakes rhetorical gambit remains to be seen, but it has already intensified global calls for diplomatic de-escalation and raised urgent questions about the threshold for war in the Middle East.

Donate Here