Trump Arrives in Beijing for High-Stakes Xi Talks on Trade, Taiwan, and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a crucial two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as trade disputes, Taiwan, Iran, and rare-earth exports dominate talks between the world’s two largest economies.

The visit marks Trump’s first trip to China since 2017 and comes at a particularly volatile moment in global politics, with U.S.-China relations under strain, a fragile trade truce hanging in the balance, and mounting instability in the Middle East linked to the intensifying conflict involving Iran.

Ahead of the summit, Trump praised Xi as a leader “respected by all” and expressed optimism about the outcome of the meeting, saying he expected “great things” from the discussions while downplaying disagreements over Iran and broader concerns surrounding global energy security.

Senior officials from both nations held preparatory talks in South Korea prior to Trump’s arrival. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at Incheon International Airport to coordinate key agenda items expected to shape the Beijing summit.

According to U.S. officials, Trump is expected to press Xi on China’s industrial and economic policies, restrictions on rare-earth mineral exports critical to global technology manufacturing, and Beijing’s strategic relationship with Tehran. He is also expected to push for preserving the temporary trade truce negotiated last year while seeking broader concessions for American businesses operating in China.

Taiwan is expected to feature prominently in the discussions. Beijing considers the self-governed island part of its sovereign territory and has repeatedly condemned U.S. arms sales and diplomatic engagement with Taipei. Washington, while maintaining no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, remains its principal security partner and arms supplier.

The White House said Trump is accompanied by a high-profile delegation of senior American business executives representing major sectors including technology, aerospace, finance, and manufacturing.

Among those joining the trip are Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk representing Tesla and SpaceX, Larry Fink of BlackRock, and Kelly Ortberg of Boeing.

Trump said he would urge Xi to “open up” China’s markets further to U.S. firms, particularly in advanced technologies, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence sectors, where Washington has raised concerns over restrictions and unfair competitive practices.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have remained tense in recent years due to tariffs, technology export controls, military competition in the Indo-Pacific, and China’s expanding strategic partnerships with both Russia and Iran.

Taiwan continues to be among the most sensitive and potentially explosive issues in U.S.-China relations. Beijing has refused to rule out the use of force to bring the island under its control, while successive U.S. administrations have reaffirmed support for Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.

Before departing Washington, D.C., Trump said he expected to have a “long talk” with Xi about Iran, although he insisted trade would remain the primary focus of the summit. He added that concerns over preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon outweighed domestic economic worries.

Meanwhile, regional tensions escalated further as Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign as a conflict between “a proud people” and “professional liars who fabricated justifications for atrocity.”

The crisis widened as two separate airstrikes struck vehicles in the Jiyeh area south of Beirut amid continuing Israeli operations. At the same time, Hezbollah launched rockets toward Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, raising fears of a broader regional confrontation that could further complicate Trump’s diplomatic mission in Beijing.

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