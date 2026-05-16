WFP Warns of Deepening Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan, Urgently Appeals for $350 Million

The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent warning that it requires $350 million in immediate funding to sustain its life-saving humanitarian operations in Afghanistan over the next six months.

In a statement released on Saturday, May 16, the organization said that despite ongoing efforts to provide emergency food assistance and humanitarian support across the country, a severe funding shortfall is placing critical relief operations at serious risk.

According to WFP, the agency is working to maintain aid deliveries by opening new supply corridors and prioritizing assistance for the most vulnerable communities, particularly women, children, and families facing acute food insecurity. However, it stressed that current financial resources are far from sufficient to meet the growing humanitarian needs.

The organization also noted that close coordination with other United Nations (UN) agencies is continuing to ensure the delivery of essential assistance. Nevertheless, WFP warned that without immediate financial support from international donors and the continued operation of key border crossings to allow the uninterrupted movement of humanitarian cargo relief efforts could face major disruptions in the coming months.

WFP emphasized that failure to secure the required funding would severely undermine efforts to prevent a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, where millions of people, especially mothers and children, remain heavily dependent on international assistance for survival.

The agency called on the international community to act swiftly, warning that delays in support could have devastating consequences for millions already struggling with poverty, hunger, and economic hardship across the country.

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